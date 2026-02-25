Oh No, Those Flock License Plate Readers That Track Your Every Move Keep Getting Vandalized

Flock Safety, the controversial Atlanta-based surveillance company, just wants to build a network of cameras that allows it to track every single person's movements at all times, and for some reason, people seem to have a problem with that. Mainly, they focus on license plate readers that allow authorities to track your driving habits, but they're always looking to expand. Sadly, though, Flock's dreams of building a horrifying surveillance state could be in danger now that tech journalist Brian Merchant reports people keep destroying Flock's surveillance cameras. The horror!

Why these vigilantes won't simply accept an all-powerful surveillance state that tracks their every movement, no one can really say, but in La Mesa, California, two Flock cameras were just destroyed by hooligans using two different methods — one was disabled when someone removed a necessary part, while the second was disabled with a sophisticated percussion attack that left the camera inoperable, most likely due to the use of an advanced, military-grade weapon known as a "blunt object."

Clearly, these vigilantes must be stopped, but what's even more disturbing is they aren't alone. Just last month, someone in Greenview, Illinois, gained access to a technology that allowed them to cut down the pole that held up a Flock camera and the solar panel that powers it. They also conducted a similar attack in places like Lisbon, Connecticut, and in December of last year, one Suffolk, Virginia, man was arrested on charges that he'd intentionally destroyed 13 Flock cameras before finally being brought to justice.

In fact, we know of at least five states where this has already happened. And unless these antifa super soldiers are stopped, they could begin destroying Flock cameras in your state, too. Could you imagine?