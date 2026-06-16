How Do Flock Cameras Work?

Founded in 2017, Flock Safety now has more than 80,000 cameras in place across the United States, giving it the ability to send small towns into a state of emergency, spy on shoppers at stores like Home Depot and Lowe's, and even track a person more than 500 times in the span of less than 6 months. Now, that's nothing like the situation in some European cities. London, for one, has nearly 950,000 closed-circuit cameras keeping an eye on life 24/7/365 — meaning folks typically can be caught on camera some 70 times each day.

Yet even if Flock coverage in the U.S. hasn't expanded to that extent, plenty of folks still have privacy concerns. True, some of that may be the result of not understanding how the systems work, but another part may be who's doing the explaining. Remember, the main source for discussing Flock's privacy safeguards is Flock itself, and the company isn't exactly a neutral observer. (That's what we're here for.)

So, the party line from Flock is that its cameras are automatic license-plate readers that are generally linked together in groups to provide local security to neighborhoods, condo associations, business properties, and the like. The information is then compiled into a short-term database, allowing the proper authorities to review it to help solve crimes — only with customers' permission or a valid search warrant. But there are issues right off the bat because at least one Flock functionality actually isn't up to you: The system automatically notifies law enforcement if it flags a plate they're looking for. Additionally, departments can put up their own Flock cameras. Then they're customers, with all the rights of a customer over the information.