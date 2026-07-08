Cop Uses License Plate Reader Data To Stalk 'Shiny Thing' Also Known As A Human Being

Surveillance resources like automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in the right hands with the proper authorities should be used for catching real criminals of real or heinous crimes, not personal "shiny" new interests. But without proper guidance or laws to keep unlawful surveillance from happening, we end up with situations like this former Florida deputy who used his department's resources to stalk and track a woman which led to an unwarranted traffic stop that nearly culminated in a head-on collision.

First reported by Local 10 News, off-duty deputy Lamar Eliseo Roman, was on set in the Florida Keys working security for the filming of Apple TV's "Bad Monkey." Roman's transgressions began with what most women have learned instinctively to shrug off — a bunch of cat calling and whistling as female extras for the day arrived on set. According to reports from Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Roman was reported to say "Oh my god, why didn't nobody tell me we were bringing models to set." But his attentions were focused to one woman in the group of extras that day, which Roman was said to have flirted and chatted with. Reports say they exchanged names and cell numbers even though the woman had told the deputy that she had a boyfriend.

From there, Roman went to work finding the woman on Instagram where he was said to have direct messaged her as well. The woman never responded.