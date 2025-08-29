License Plate Reader Company Seeks Partnership With Dashcam Company, Which Isn't Scary At All

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are scary enough, providing a treasure trove of information to authorities about where you are and when. Flock Safety, an ALPR company that hasn't always played by the rules, now wants to team up with Nexar, a dashcam manufacturer using similar technology, reports 404 Media. It is in no way scary or ominous that such a partnership has the technological potential to turn private dashcams into surveillance tools.

So far, Flock has specialized in stationary cameras, installed in locations of the customer's choosing, and sometimes without all of the permits required, according to Forbes. Its technology reads not only license plates, but also the make, model, and color of the car. This can certainly help police solve legitimate crimes, but it also creates a vast database that can be used to track people's movements, regardless of whether they're suspected of a crime or not. 404 Media reports that both Customs and Border Protection and ICE have used Flock's data to carry out their unpopular activities.

Nexar, on the other hand, sells connected dashcams that record and upload trillions of images a month and location data to its network. In addition to standard dashcam functions, Nexar's CityStream Live uses algorithms to identify objects in the video, including road signs, traffic lights, and construction zones, and publishes them online. It also identifies faces and license plates, but blurs them out in the public images. Customers, including public agencies, can pay Nexar to access this database privately.