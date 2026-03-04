Now, of course, I can neither endorse nor condone such behavior — our legal counsel advises against directly telling readers to go to felonies. I can, however, rail against such incredibly broad breaches of privacy that indiscriminately gather data on thousands of people every day. Flock cameras are a menace, a modern panopticon, and direct servants of fascism, and it's no wonder people keep knocking them from their perches.

If you're planning to go out hunting security cameras, though, just be smarter about it than this 24-year-old in Michigan. Don't put your car in the camera's view before you knock it down — it'll save the footage, and you'll just be giving the cops a clear idea of who to go after. Remember that the things you're knocking down are, in fact, cameras, and you'll have a much better shot of getting out of the situation unscathed.