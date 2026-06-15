Flock's 80,000 AI-Powered Surveillance Cameras Can Find Your Car Even If You Don't Have A License Plate

If you aren't mad about Flock cameras, then I don't know how to help you, but maybe this little nugget of information can convince you to dislike being under constant surveillance and having your every move tracked by an AI-based tech startup. Flock cameras are technically classified as Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs), which are used by law enforcement to build a database of every car that passes one of the company's 80,000 cameras across 49 states. In a shocking turn of events that nobody could've ever foreseen, however, these constantly operational cameras capture and analyze more than just license plates.

The cameras also build what's called a "Vehicle Fingerprint" according to Flock, which includes a car's make, body type, any defining decals, bumper stickers, and roof racks to identify cars "even when you don't have full plate information." Flock's surveillance cameras also have "convoy analysis" which uses AI and machine learning to flag vehicles that frequently travel together to 'help police identify associates or potential accomplices in a crime ring.' This comes from The News & Observer which reviewed the product presentation that Flock gave to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to convince the department that it needs tax payer money to buy Flock's surveillance cameras and AI software.