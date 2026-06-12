New Surveillance Tech Just Dropped That'll Help Cops Track More Than Just Your License Plate

We've been in a sort of Big-Brother-is-always-watching state for a while now, but as if an Orwellian reality isn't concerning enough — now they're finding even more ways to keep tabs on you and everyone you know and love. A new device is coming soon, helping your favorite uniformed groups add even more information to your personal data set every time you leave the house.

Leonardo Company, known for its technology products, specifically automated license plate readers (ALPRs), has introduced a new device to collect more data from you while you're driving around town. And like ALPRs, you can't just "opt out." The devices are known as SignalTrace, or more specifically ELSAG SignalTrace, as first reported by 404 media, which looks to retrieve data from electronic devices like your phone, smartwatches, wireless devices, cars, even your air tags. The purpose of this device is, used in tandem with ALPRs, to help pair devices read from Bluetooth, RFID tags, and Wi-Fi, with your car and license plate information — making the combined set an even more traceable mixture of data.

The device collects the "electronic signature" of any consumer electronic devices that pass by. That information is then paired with an associated ALPR device, which can then associate specific devices with a license plate and vehicle. Leonardo Company described the technology as revealing "signatures frequently traveling together with an individual or vehicle, which can lead to the discovery of convoys and other movement and travel patterns" to help "create an additional data set to enhance records captured by LPR cameras in the area."