Oil For Supercars 'To Run Dry In A Month' Thanks To U.S-Israel War With Iran

Supercar ownership in this day and age cannot be fun. The seemingly never-ending war in Iran has put a chokehold on gas and foreign product pricing, and President Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs has made getting spare parts an absolute bear. Ownership is set to become even more costly as experts say the world is running out of base oil — the critical oil you need to keep that premium-spec engine running. And according to CNBC, that could happen in as quickly as a month.

Base oil, if unfamiliar, is an essential component for making multiple lubricating applications, including engine oil. "The clue is in the name, as in, they are essentially the base for all finished lubricants for automotive, industrial, aviation, marine ... you name it, if something moves, it will need a lubricant and that's made from a base oil," Gabriella Twining, head of base oils pricing at Argus Media told CNBC.

She added, "Stocks are going to run dry in a month if nothing comes in... . You can push back an oil change, but it's just going to be more expensive and there will be less availability."

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has already exacerbated the near stagnant supply of these important base oils. So, hypothetically, if a country bombed an area and took a critical refinery offline, it would likely kick off the perfect storm leading to one massive shortage.