Toyota Knows Few Japanese Buyers Want A LHD Made-In-America Tundra Pickup, But It's Selling It There Anyway

As far as pricing goes, Toyota plans to sell the Tundra 1794 Edition for ¥12,000,000 and the Highlander Limited ZR Hybrid for ¥8,600,000. At current conversion rates, that's about $75,500 for the Tundra and $54,16 for the Highlander, but you typically get a better picture of what something really costs when you compare it to what else you can buy in the same country for similar money. Here's what a few notable base-model Toyotas cost in Japanese yen:

Toyota Corolla - ¥2,279,200

- ¥2,279,200 Toyota Crown Signia - ¥5,150,000

- ¥5,150,000 Toyota GR86 – ¥2,936,000

– ¥2,936,000 Toyota Prius – ¥2,769,800

– ¥2,769,800 Toyota RAV4 – ¥4,500,000

– ¥4,500,000 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – ¥5,252,500

– ¥5,252,500 Toyota Century Sedan – ¥23,000,000

Of course, they aren't exactly direct competitors, but you could load up a Land Cruiser 300, the full-fat version we don't get here in the U.S., and still pay about 40% less than if you bought a Highlander. Meanwhile, the Tundra is shaping up to be the most expensive non-Century vehicle that Toyota sells in Japan. Oh, and there's also one other factor working against Tundra and Highlander sales — they'll all be wrong-hand drive.

Yes, since Toyota already expects to find essentially zero buyers at home, it can't justify the cost to convert either vehicle to right-hand drive. Meaning anyone who does buy a Tundra to flex on their neighbors will have to learn how to drive their giant-ass Buc-ee's truck while sitting on the wrong side of the car. That's hard enough to get used to while driving a tiny Japanese or British car on America's wide streets, but a full-size pickup truck on narrow Japanese roads? That sounds like a special level of hell.

Then again, these vehicles were never really meant to sell. Toyota's doing this specifically to make Trump happy. And considering his Iran boondoggle just kicked off a global energy crisis that's also hurting Japan, I'm not even convinced Toyota will hit its already-low projections beyond maybe the first month or two. Before the war, buying a left-hand-drive Tundra might have been a flex in some circles, but now? With the government fighting hard to keep gas under ¥200 a liter, how many people who would have bought one before the war no longer want to be seen driving a symbol of America and its endless cycle of wars in the Middle East?