All The New Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge And Ram Models Promised By 2030, Ranked By How Sick We Think They'll Be

This week Stellantis rolled out a sweeping, $70 billion plan meant to revitalize the sprawling, 14-brand-strong automaker and take it into the next decade. A huge part of that is the announcement that it's going to bring 11 new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram models to the U.S. by 2030. It'll be quite an undertaking, to say the least, and it's part of a broader effort to release 60 new gas and electric vehicles by the same date globally.

If all goes well, the automaker hopes to hit 25% revenue growth in North America by 2030, and to do that, it's got this selection of nearly a dozen new vehicles joining its ranks over the next four years. Obviously, not all cars are created equal, so some are going to be a hell of a lot more exciting than others. Though with a company like Stellantis, every car is going to be at least a little bit sick. In any case, we (read: I) decided to rank Stellantis' upcoming vehicles by lamest to coolest. Disagree with us (read: me)? Argue with a wall. We're (read: I'm) not interested.