Jeep And Land Rover Could Become Cousins As Stellantis And JLR Partner Up For U.S. Market Cars

"As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities. Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long‑term growth plans for the US market," said JLR CEO PB Balaji in a recent statement.

"By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love," said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa

It's unclear exactly what sort of product technology each brand wants from each other, especially on the Stellantis side. It has 14 brands under its loving care, so I'm not sure what other tech or products it really needs. However, I can see JLR wanting to borrow some of Stellantis software or EV tech, or maybe chassis technology for some of its less off-road-focused vehicles. I don't know if the Brits could ever stomach something like a Defender riding on the same platform as a Jeep, but perhaps some of its less rugged vehicles like a future Range Rover Velar. Or perhaps this is to help JLR get Jaguar back on track as an EV brand.

All I know is that if the two brands build cars together, the reliability and recall headlines will write themselves.