Stellantis' $70 Billion Turnaround Includes 60 New Models By 2030

Stellantis has been down in the dumps for quite a while at this point, but CEO Antonio Filosa has a plan to change all of that — and it's massive. By 2030, he wants to roll out 60 new gas and electric vehicles, invest in new technology, partner up with other automakers, and make better use of the company's manufacturing capacity. There's also an all-new platform, called STLA One, that can fit all sorts of powertrains inside it, and the bill to do all that is going to be no less than $70 billion. Scared money don't make money, as they say.

The Transatlantic automaker said it would focus the bulk of its spending on four brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat, as well as commercial vehicle unit Pro One. They'll get 70% of Stellantis' brand and product investment, and its other 10 automakers will — theoretically — see the fruits of their labor. It's something we've reported on in the past, but now the finer details are coming into focus. From Reuters:

The world's No. 4 automaker seeks to turn its structural disadvantage of having far too much unused factory capacity into a revenue-generating contract manufacturing business for Chinese ​automakers in Europe and other carmakers like Tata Motors unit JLR in the ​United States. Unlike his predecessor Carlos Tavares who left the automaker's sprawling portfolio of 14 brands ‌largely ⁠untouched and spent heavily to develop new tech, Filosa has shown a willingness to focus on the company's money-making brands and outsource expensive technology development to firms like self-driving startup Wayve. [...] The company also said it is targeting 25% ​revenue growth ⁠by 2030 in its key North American market, with a margin on its adjusted operating income (AOI) seen between 8-10%. For Europe, its other key market, revenue is expected ⁠to ​grow 15% over the plan period, with an ​AOI margin seen between 3-5%.

As part of the plan, Stellantis is earmarking $28 billion for investing in global platforms, powertrains and other new technologies. It's also targeting about $7 billion in annual cost cuts by 2028 versus its outlays in 2025.

Needless to say, things are cooking at Stellantis across the globe right now.