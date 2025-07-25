Lamborghini Might Ditch Its Long-Awaited EV For A Plug-In Hybrid Instead
It's long been expected that Lamborghini's fourth model line — based heavily on the 2023 Lanzador concept — will be an electric vehicle when it finally launches. Well, that might not be the case after all. It's now looking more and more likely that it'll launch in 2029 as a plug-in hybrid.
The high-riding, four-seat grand touring coupe was supposed to be a preview of Lambo's first fully electric model, but new comments from CEO Stephan Winkelmann suggest that the brand is rethinking exactly what sort of powertrain it is going to put in the car, according to Australia's CarExpert. The CEO cited weakening demand for EVs — especially when it comes to ultra luxury vehicles and supercars.
Here's what Winkelmann said to CarExpert in an interview:
"We took two decisions so far based on the fact that the acceptance curve of the electric cars worldwide and globally, not only in our type of segment, is flattening, and this is even more true for our type [of cars]," Mr Winkelmann told CarExpert.
[...]
"The first decision [we made as a result of the EV market] is that Urus replacement would be, again, a plug-in hybrid, and that we postpone the launch of the fourth [model]," he said.
The original production version of the Lanzador was supposed to usher in a new electrified era for Lamborghini, but if it sees that the sales for that type of vehicle aren't there, why would it bother to build it? Sure, a high-riding super EV would be sick as hell, but I'm guessing the average Lamborghini owner is pretty partial to their internal combustion engine.
The not-so-electric future
To be fair, there's still a chance that the Lanzador — of whatever it turns into — will be an electric vehicle. It was initially slated to go on sale in 2028, but it has now been pushed back a year, and the bosses over at Lamborghini haven't fully made up their minds yet on what sort of motor will be powering it, as Winkelmann explained to CarExpert:
"We have to decide whether we go one way or the other very soon, but today is still... it's possible [that it is a plug-in hybrid], but it's something which is still very open," Mr Winkelmann said.
[...]
"Again, we said we don't need to be there at the beginning, but we need to be there when the people are ready to buy these things. And for me, this is paramount for the success of a company like ours," Mr Winkelmann said.
A move like this isn't exactly shocking. The luxury automotive space — as a whole — seems to be tepid on the idea of an electric supercar. We've told you about how Ferrari is delaying its second EV because not even people want one, and how Maserati canceled an electric version of its MC20 supercar because there wasn't enough demand.
In reality, a Lamborghini EV always seemed like a bit of an afterthought for the automaker. Winkelmann reiterated his point to CarExpert that the Italian automaker's goal was to keep an internal combustion engine in its two flagship supercars as long as regulations allow that to happen.
Still, there is some electrification happening. As it stands, all three of Lamborghini's current vehicles: The Urus SE, Revuelto and Temerario are plug-in hybrids. Clearly, it sees the benefit of electrification, but I just feel its buyers want to hear a very loud engine when they hit the start button.