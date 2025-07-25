Lamborghini Might Ditch Its Long-Awaited EV For A Plug-In Hybrid Instead

It's long been expected that Lamborghini's fourth model line — based heavily on the 2023 Lanzador concept — will be an electric vehicle when it finally launches. Well, that might not be the case after all. It's now looking more and more likely that it'll launch in 2029 as a plug-in hybrid.

The high-riding, four-seat grand touring coupe was supposed to be a preview of Lambo's first fully electric model, but new comments from CEO Stephan Winkelmann suggest that the brand is rethinking exactly what sort of powertrain it is going to put in the car, according to Australia's CarExpert. The CEO cited weakening demand for EVs — especially when it comes to ultra luxury vehicles and supercars.

Here's what Winkelmann said to CarExpert in an interview:

"We took two decisions so far based on the fact that the acceptance curve of the electric cars worldwide and globally, not only in our type of segment, is flattening, and this is even more true for our type [of cars]," Mr Winkelmann told CarExpert. [...] "The first decision [we made as a result of the EV market] is that Urus replacement would be, again, a plug-in hybrid, and that we postpone the launch of the fourth [model]," he said.

The original production version of the Lanzador was supposed to usher in a new electrified era for Lamborghini, but if it sees that the sales for that type of vehicle aren't there, why would it bother to build it? Sure, a high-riding super EV would be sick as hell, but I'm guessing the average Lamborghini owner is pretty partial to their internal combustion engine.