Toyota Chairman Goes Full MAGA At NASCAR-Inspired Event He Threw In Japan

Of course, this is all meant to curry favor between Toyota, Japan and the U.S. as tariff deals are worked through. Originally, Trump slapped a 27.5% duty on Japanese imports to the U.S., but that has since come down to 15%. Though I'm sure Toyoda and Toyota would like to see that number far lower. Pherpas Trump, seeing an airbrushed photo of himself below the CEO's nipples, will help with that. If that doesn't do it, then the $10 billion Toyota has pledged to invest in the U.S. certainly will.

During the four-hour race, Toyoda and his crew went all out to show how much they loved America and our excesses. There were food stalls that featured a "U.S. meat menu" with things like the "California grill BBQ burger," which is a one-pound steak and chili-cheese long fries, according to Auto News' intrepid reporting.

Toyoda was joined by U.S. Ambassador George Glass, who helped showcase a demonstration run of six NASCAR vehicles that were specifically brought over from the States for the occasion, Automotive News reports. Piloting them were some of the most famous NASCAR drivers in the world, like Jimmie Johnson, John Huner Memechek and Kamui Kobayashi.

Toyoda and Glass even drove around the event in a Ford F-150 rather than one of the many Toyota products at the event. My man was really laying it on thick with this one.

I honestly sort of doubt this will have any real impact on Trump's tariff proposals between the U.S. and Japan. If I'm being real, he's probably a bit distracted with the whole Bubba thing right now. Japanese tariffs are the last thing on this dude's mind.