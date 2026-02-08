The New Cars, Redesigns And Refreshes We Want To See In 2026
There are so many new cars entering the market in 2026, and yet many more getting a styling revamp, it's almost difficult to keep track of them all. It seems as though every major auto manufacturer on the planet is launching something new, exciting, and important this year, and we've tracked down a few of our favorites to bring you the updates you crave.
For the last decade, EVs have gone from mediocre compliance vehicles with half-assed electric motors dropped in existing gas chassis to some of the most exciting products coming to the roads of Earth in 2026. If your new EV doesn't bring a holistic approach to the integration and engineering while delivering on style, power, quickness and range, you may as well not even make one to begin with.
Most of the exciting cars hitting the market in 2026 are electric, but there's also plenty of new stuff coming powered by gasoline and diesel, too. Look for fresh sports cars, a few SUVs, and some facelifted favorites on the list. Here are a handful of my most anticipated unveilings of 2026. Let's dig in.
The EVs
While here in America automakers are slashing EVs from their lineups, it seems most of the interesting cars launching in 2026 will be powered by electrons. Here's a rundown of all the exciting EVs on the way this year.
BMW Neue Klasse
From a design standpoint, BMW's retro-futuristic push into the EV space with its next-generation i3 and iX3 (pictured above) is refreshing. BMW hasn't produced an objectively attractive vehicle in well over a decade, but the production version of the Vision Neue Klasse concepts should be trending in the right aesthetic direction. Much of the ostentatiousness of the concepts will be toned down for production, as is usual, but the back-to-basics design structure is there for all to see.
Rivian R2
American electric SUV and pickup brand Rivian is ready for its Tesla Model Y moment, transitioning from a niche and too-expensive EV brand to a mainstream volume automaker. The company's R1T pickup and R1S SUV have been widely regarded as some of the best American-made vehicles on the market, and the hope is that Rivian hasn't cut too many corners to get its smaller mid-sized R2 model pricing down. Even with a smaller platform, the R2 promises 300 miles of range and over 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.
Jaguar
Jaguar has an ambitious plan to push itself upmarket to compete on level footing with the Bentleys and Aston Martins of the world. Even more ambitious, it sees the future of its ultra-luxury brand as an all-electric one. The controversial Type 00 concept has drummed up quite a few vitriolic paragraphs from some of my colleagues in the media, but I take a much kinder view of the rakish angular coupe concept. If the final production version of the car, likely to be at least offered as a sedan, looks anything like this, I'll be giddy.
The EVs (continued)
New Chevrolet Bolt
With Chevrolet's Equinox EV and Blazer EV among the most popular EVs sold in 2025, adding the bargain-priced Bolt (pictured above) back to the lineup should help GM gain claw back some of that market share from a sinking Tesla. Nobody has any money right now, so getting back to basics and delivering affordable machines to people who need them is a solid strategy. Maybe you need to go buy a Bolt, you probably won't regret it. Unfortunately, GM is only keeping it around for a year and a half.
Slate
Speaking of affordable electric machines from American brands, the wildly anticipated pickup truck/SUV combo from Slate is expected in late 2026. With a price expected in the low $30,000 range, and practicality out the wazoo, this right-sized pickup already has plenty of fans. It's an ambitious project from an unknown startup, but if it plays its cards right, Slate might be able to kick-start the long-dead compact pickup segment that once sold hundreds of thousands of units in the U.S. market.
Hyundai GV60 Magma
We all love the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, right? It's one of the most exciting EVs on the market today. Well, what if it looked even cooler and went even faster? Genesis is copying Hyundai's homework here, giving the Ioniq 5's platform mate GV60 a performance "Magma" model. Magma is the performance arm of Genesis, intended to mirror BMW M or Mercedes AMG. This will be the first of many Magmas to hit the streets, and it packs the exact same all-wheel drive electric drivetrain as the 5 N with 641 available horses. Genesis, unlike Hyundai's N however, increases torque to an impressive 583 pounds feet, adjusts motor output depending on which of the car's simulated "gears" you select, gave the suspension an even more aggressive tune, and adopted a larger and better braking package.
Ferrari Elettrica
Knowing the engineers at Ferrari, it'll still be quite the exciting thing to drive, and quick is a given. But without the raucous Italian soundtrack, will it still be a Ferrari? I'm excited to find out what it looks like, what is sounds like, and how it drives when the car is finally unveiled later this year. For now we don't even know the name of the vehicle, but Ferrari is referring to it as project Elettrica, so that's as good a name as any.
The sports cars
Genesis Magma GT
Genesis has come a long way in the sports car market since the Hyundai-branded V6-powered coupe launched in 2008. Teased early last year, the Genesis Magma GT (pictured above) is alleged to be powered by a new mid-mounted twin-turbo V8, paired with a hybrid system making power numbers into the seven-hundreds. This is a heck of a supercar from a brand that has never built one before. Genesis was already on the map, but this launch will see the Korean brand expanding its influence.
McLaren W1
McLaren has long been the final word in hypercar technology, pushing further and faster with each passing generation. The F1 kicked off a revolution, the P1 cemented it, Senna took it to the next level, and the W1 might be the one that ends it forever. This lightweight 1258-horsepower hybrid monster aims to send Ferrari, Porsche, and everyone else packing. McLaren says this $2.1 million limited-to-399-units hypercar is the most track-capable street car the company has ever built.
Lamborghini Temerario Variants
As with the Gallardo and Huracan that preceded it, Lamborghini's new "entry-level" sports car will spawn about a thousand different versions to entice well-to-do drivers to collect them all. Expect, at minimum, to see a convertible version before the end of the year. We wouldn't be surprised to see a track-ready rear-wheel drive STO version with over 1,000 ponies this year as well. If we're lucky we'll also see a Sterrato off-road version hitting the dirt soon.
Tesla Roadster
Hahahahahaha. Sorry, I just had to. This almost certainly isn't happening, despite the protestation of company CEO Elon Musk.
The Trucks and SUVs
Kia Telluride
Probably the best-looking eight-seater ever made, Kia's Telluride (above) is finally getting a re-do after six strong years of sales. The Korean automaker is guzzling profit on these like its water, and it's almost surely going to continue into the foreseeable future with a new updated look, more powerful engines, and a new hybrid model delivering 35 MPG combined. This should be another home run.
Toyota RAV4
Toyota's best seller is getting a complete revamp in its sixth-generation for the 2026 model year. With up to 320 horsepower available from the PHEV model, and a less-expensive front-wheel drive model available for the first time, there's something for every driver's needs in this every-person people mover.
Mustang Raptor?
Every car blog on the planet, including Jalopnik, has been chattering about an off-road Mustang for years. I'm not convinced it'll happen, but if it does Ford had better get off their butts and make it a reality before the market leaves it behind. Is the overlanding thing over yet?
The facelifts and new engines
Hellcat returns?
Holy Fratzog, it's actually happening? After the supercharged Hemi engine was unceremoniously killed off in favor of a Stellantis all-electric future, we all thought that was the final word and we'd never see gas-powered horsepower the way we had for the last decade again. Fortunately (unfortunately?) for us, the b**ch might be back. For 2027 Dodge announced that the V8 engines are coming back to the Charger, despite the current Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engines being more powerful and more efficient. You would think, then, that the new V8s would be less expensive, but you'd be wrong.
Mazda CX-5 Hybrid
There isn't much that hasn't yet been said about Mazda's pretty great CX-5 mid-size crossover. It serves really well in daily driver duty, with lots going for it, except fuel economy. That means a new hybrid model would do Mazda a lot of good, and for the 2027 model year the Skyactive-Z hybrid is finally here. Honda's CR-V and Toyota's all-hybrid RAV4 are wiping the floor with the better-looking Mazda, so the Hiroshima automaker is putting it all on red here.
Ram Diesel Power Wagon
Ram's off-road ready Power Wagon model has been around for a long time now, but it has always had to merely survive with gasoline-powered drivetrains. For 2027 the company has finally found a way to combine the choochin' 1075 lb-ft of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel Cummins engine with the trail-crawling off-road goods consumers love.