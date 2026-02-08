The New Cars, Redesigns And Refreshes We Want To See In 2026

New Chevrolet Bolt

With Chevrolet's Equinox EV and Blazer EV among the most popular EVs sold in 2025, adding the bargain-priced Bolt (pictured above) back to the lineup should help GM gain claw back some of that market share from a sinking Tesla. Nobody has any money right now, so getting back to basics and delivering affordable machines to people who need them is a solid strategy. Maybe you need to go buy a Bolt, you probably won't regret it. Unfortunately, GM is only keeping it around for a year and a half.

Slate



Slate

Speaking of affordable electric machines from American brands, the wildly anticipated pickup truck/SUV combo from Slate is expected in late 2026. With a price expected in the low $30,000 range, and practicality out the wazoo, this right-sized pickup already has plenty of fans. It's an ambitious project from an unknown startup, but if it plays its cards right, Slate might be able to kick-start the long-dead compact pickup segment that once sold hundreds of thousands of units in the U.S. market.

Hyundai GV60 Magma

Genesis

We all love the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, right? It's one of the most exciting EVs on the market today. Well, what if it looked even cooler and went even faster? Genesis is copying Hyundai's homework here, giving the Ioniq 5's platform mate GV60 a performance "Magma" model. Magma is the performance arm of Genesis, intended to mirror BMW M or Mercedes AMG. This will be the first of many Magmas to hit the streets, and it packs the exact same all-wheel drive electric drivetrain as the 5 N with 641 available horses. Genesis, unlike Hyundai's N however, increases torque to an impressive 583 pounds feet, adjusts motor output depending on which of the car's simulated "gears" you select, gave the suspension an even more aggressive tune, and adopted a larger and better braking package.

Ferrari Elettrica

Ferrari

Knowing the engineers at Ferrari, it'll still be quite the exciting thing to drive, and quick is a given. But without the raucous Italian soundtrack, will it still be a Ferrari? I'm excited to find out what it looks like, what is sounds like, and how it drives when the car is finally unveiled later this year. For now we don't even know the name of the vehicle, but Ferrari is referring to it as project Elettrica, so that's as good a name as any.