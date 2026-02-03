The Best EVs You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

There may have been a time when it felt like the only decent electric vehicles on the market were Teslas, but thankfully, that's no longer the case. Heck, you could even buy an electric Subaru if you really wanted. But should you? EVs offer lower maintenance costs and reduced mechanical complexity, but they can also come with plenty of software bugs that range from merely annoying to absolutely infuriating.

So, if you're in the market for a new car and want it to be electric, which options are your best bets? Depending on where you get your buying advice, you could get a wide variety of recommendations, but especially when reliability is a concern, it usually helps to check what our friends at Consumer Reports have to say based on the data it gathers from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents every year.

And, conveniently, Consumer Reports just released a list of the EVs they recommend the most. Let's take a look at which EVs made the cut.