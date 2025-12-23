What New Car Are You Looking Forward To Most In 2026?

Personally, I'm probably the most interested in the Rivian R2. Visually, it sticks pretty close to the design language we've seen on other Rivian models, so in that regard, it isn't necessarily the most visually exciting new car that we'll see next year. That said, for the last several years, Rivian's been building luxury vehicles. As great as the R1s are, they still cost more than $70,000. The average person in the U.S. doesn't even make that much money in a year. But the R2 is supposed to have a base price of about $45,000, which opens up Rivian ownership to a much larger group of potential buyers.

Still, a good car is about a lot more than specs, and it'll be fascinating to see just how well Rivian is able to deliver a more affordable vehicle. Initial impressions from people who have gotten to poke around inside pre-production R2s seem to be pretty solid, so maybe it'll be outstanding. On the other hand, maybe we'll drive it and be able to immediately feel where every dollar was saved compared to the R1S. And once the R2 starts rolling off the line, we'll also get to see how it sells. Is it going to be the breakout hit the company is hoping for? Either way, we'll find out next year.

What about you, though? What car are you looking forward to most in 2026? Be sure to let us know down in the comments.