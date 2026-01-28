GM Gives Poor People 18 Months To Buy The $30,000 Chevy Bolt Before It's Killed Again

President Trump's tariffs and his decision to end the $7,500 federal EV incentive launched the U.S. car market into a tailspin that it's still attempting to navigate. GM's decision to move Chevrolet Equinox production out of Mexico and Buick Envision production out of China is likely to yield more profit than continued production of the Bolt, so the Bolt gets dropped.

This is particularly unfortunate because the updated 2027 Chevrolet Bolt looks to be a great affordable EV option on paper, with its NACS charge port and upgraded batteries, motors, and software. Chevy's Equinox EV is still a fantastic choice for buyers who are looking for a larger vehicle, but the primary issue is that it starts out almost $7,000 more expensive than the $30,000 Bolt.

Chevrolet

New cars continue to get more expensive and automakers kill off more of their cheap small cars at the same time that a record number of Americans are falling behind on their auto loans. That can only end well, right? Maybe the new Bolt will sell like hotcakes and Chevrolet will pivot to produce more, or maybe more Americans will stop being poor, but for now the Bolt's days are numbered, despite it not even being at dealers yet.