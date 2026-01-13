How Well Do Rivians Hold Their Value?
With how popular Rivians have become, it's easy to forget that the first production model — the R1T electric midsize pickup — was launched for the 2022 model year. The American EV startup fitted it with a 128.9-kWh battery pack and a quad-motor setup from Bosch for an output of 835 horsepower, and that gives the truck a 0-60 mph time as quick as 3.3 seconds. Throw in its range of 314 miles, tech-filled cabin, unique design, strong off-road credentials, and gargantuan towing figure of 11,000 pounds, and you can see why the R1T sparked instant affection in the states.
The 2022 Rivian R1S followed soon after, keeping the same winning formula before the Rivian Commercial Van later joined proceedings. The next batch of Rivians – R2 and R3 – are being prepared for release as of January 2026, and they're poised to enter a landscape that's already been shaped by the successes of their predecessors. But just what does all that popularity mean for Rivian owners when it's time to sell? Using figures provided by iSeeCars, Rivians aren't expected to hold their value well after five years.
The data cites the R1T pickup as the Rivian model that holds its value best. But even it is projected to retain just 42% value, meaning you lose out on over half of its original cost when you sell the truck after five years. The Rivian R1S does even worse, with its estimation reaching only 30%. Depreciation forecasting can vary, however, and when looking at current values, the Rivian models aren't doing all that badly.
Rivian R1T resale value
Your Rivian R1T is likely to have a higher resale Value than what the five-year data suggests. That's according to Kelly Blue Book estimates, which show that the entry-level 2023 model had a respectable depreciation of around 31% over the past three years. This is based on the truck's $74,800 starting price tag and current resale value of $51,448 at the time of writing. The Launch Edition (priced from $86,800) commands slightly stronger resale values at $60,619.
Even when you take a step back to the original model from 2022, you'll find that the pickup still retains an impressive resale value after four years. The Adventure Pickup, for example, only lost around 38%, which covers its original starting price of $74,500 and current resale value of $45,953. The higher-end Launch Edition isn't as valuable, but still manages to dip under 50% depreciation after four years. While this is only a rough estimate, this data should help paint a more accurate picture of the Rivian R1T's resale value. In fact, the 2022 Rivian R1T currently has typical listing prices ranging from around $43,000 to $55,000 on Carvana.
Rivian R1S resale value
Like its truck sibling, the 2023 R1S Adventure only lost around 31% of its value within the last three years, going from $79,800 to $54,912. However, if you own a 2023 R1S Launch Edition, you may find it losing 36% after three years — but you could get back plenty more. Based on listings for the 2023 Rivian R1S on Classic.com, used versions of the electric SUV average $60,606. Factor in an average price of $85,800 for the Adventure and Launch Edition models (based on KBB pricing data for a new R1S) and that depreciation estimation is just around 29% after three years.
Considering all of these estimates, it goes without saying that all of this data points to Rivians doing a great job of holding onto their value. They do, however, face various pitfalls such as reported service delays, sky-high pricing, and questionable reliability. Those pitfalls could make the aforementioned five-year estimates more accurate than they currently seem.