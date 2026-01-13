How Well Do Rivians Hold Their Value?

With how popular Rivians have become, it's easy to forget that the first production model — the R1T electric midsize pickup — was launched for the 2022 model year. The American EV startup fitted it with a 128.9-kWh battery pack and a quad-motor setup from Bosch for an output of 835 horsepower, and that gives the truck a 0-60 mph time as quick as 3.3 seconds. Throw in its range of 314 miles, tech-filled cabin, unique design, strong off-road credentials, and gargantuan towing figure of 11,000 pounds, and you can see why the R1T sparked instant affection in the states.

The 2022 Rivian R1S followed soon after, keeping the same winning formula before the Rivian Commercial Van later joined proceedings. The next batch of Rivians – R2 and R3 – are being prepared for release as of January 2026, and they're poised to enter a landscape that's already been shaped by the successes of their predecessors. But just what does all that popularity mean for Rivian owners when it's time to sell? Using figures provided by iSeeCars, Rivians aren't expected to hold their value well after five years.

The data cites the R1T pickup as the Rivian model that holds its value best. But even it is projected to retain just 42% value, meaning you lose out on over half of its original cost when you sell the truck after five years. The Rivian R1S does even worse, with its estimation reaching only 30%. Depreciation forecasting can vary, however, and when looking at current values, the Rivian models aren't doing all that badly.