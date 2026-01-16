November's EV Registrations Were Cut In Half Thanks To The EV Tax Credit's Death

In the wake of the credit ending, there have been quite a lot of variations as to the next steps for automakers. Some have offered factory incentives to make up for the loss of the credit. Others have slashed prices. A few have just stayed the course, hoping people would buy their EVs anyway, and a few have decided to pull back from the EV market altogether and focus instead on hybrids and internal-combustion-powered vehicles. These variations in tactics can be seen in a registration report that is sort of all over the place.

In the top 10 of EV brands by volume, Cadillac is the only automaker that posted a gain in November, so it has the Optiq and Vistiq (and some very solid incentives) to thank for its 7.5% increase in registrations to 2,943 vehicles. It was good enough to place it third overall among EV makers, according to AutoNews. On the other hand, Ford saw registrations drop 56% to 3,903 vehicles — still good enough for second place. But few had it worse than Nissan, which saw a 94% EV registrations drop to just 154 vehicles in November. Ouch.

Tesla still dominated of course, but it was certainly hurt by the lack of incentives. Its registration dropped 35% to 30,003 vehicles. However, because everyone else did so dogshit, its share of the market actually jumped to 53.5% — up 11.2% from the same period last year. I'm sure the bargain basement Model 3 and Model Y Standard and some outrageous lease and finance deals helped things along. In any case, here's a look at the top 10 in November, from Automotive News:

1. Tesla – 30,003 registrations (-35% from November 2024)

2. Ford – 3,903 registrations (-56%)

3. Cadillac – 2,943 registrations (+8%)

4. Hyundai – 2,757 (-53%)

5. BMW – 2,576 (-32%)

6. Chevy – 2,420 (-75%)

7. Rivian – 1,815 (-36%)

8. Kia – 1,885 (-59%)

9. GMC – 1,295 (-38%)

10. Toyota – 982 (-40%)

And here are our biggest losers, the bottom five (out of 33 total) U.S. EV sellers. Admittedly, there are some very high-end automakers here, but who am I to make that distinction?

29. Fiat – 27 (-82% from November 2024)

30. BrightDrop – 18 (-86%)

31. Rolls-Royce – 17 (-51%)

32. Maserati – 9 (+80%)

33. Jaguar – 9 (-97%)