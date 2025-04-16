Jaguar's Best Cars Have Always Looked Like Space Ships And The Type 00 Concept Continues That Legacy

Fast forward a little to the Mark 1 E-type (above) and you might understand the picture a little better. This car, now considered among the most beautiful driving machines of all time, was introduced in 1961. Its sleek simplicity and unadorned shape was completely unheard of at the time. By 1961 even Ferrari had begun incorporating tail fins into its designs, and the early 250GTs have gills, scoops, eggcrate grilles, and huge swathes of chrome bumper at each end. A 1961 Corvette is a frumpy and uncouth design when juxtaposed with the E-type. While seemingly every other automaker was still stuck with the last vestiges of the rocket age, tacking fins and humps everywhere they don't belong for no reason at all, the E-type looked as if it would levitate off the showroom floor and slip into warp speed with a flash of light.

And that's to say nothing of the ludicrously beautiful XK-SS and D-Type racing car versions of the company's successful road cars. Those wild animals were function over form, but hot damn did the resulting form ever stun.

Bradley Brownell

We don't have to limit ourselves to the first two decades of post-war Jags to make this point, either. Even in the dire design-bereft 1970s Jaguar was churning out gorgeous, if otherwise fallible, XJ-C pillarless coupes based on the somewhat frumpy but stylistically unmatched XJ6 sedan. The 1980s saw the ludicrously but effortlessly cool XJSC V12 Targa (below). Think of the XJ220 supercar that still looks sleek and modern unlike its Ferrari F40 and Porsche 959 counterparts. Even as the competition caught on to the utterly-spaceship-esque design language of Jaguar and molded it to fit their own vehicles, Jag's XKS and F-Type still stand out as unique and uncompromised design-forward machines.