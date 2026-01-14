Dodge Kills The Hornet, But This Loss In The Market Won't Sting

Unlike the long-running Dodge Journey (17 new examples of which were actually sold in 2025), the Hornet only recently came out as a 2023 model. An initial flurry of enthusiasm for the Alfa Romeo clone quickly turned sour. Dealers had trouble selling it, and you Jalopniks branded it a bad car that wasted a great name and one of the dumbest cars on sale today.

At least that second distinction won't be true anymore. According to The Drive, there are currently only 348 Hornets for sale at Dodge dealers nationwide. Autotrader lists 564 across all dealers, with 202 of them being PHEV variants. That's not exactly a swarm, but if you still want a Hornet for some reason, you have a chance to get one, likely for a major discount. It may help to know that Dodge assures owners it will continue to support the Hornets it has already made:

Dodge is committed to ensuring Dodge Hornet owners continue to receive customer support, service, warranty coverage and sustained parts supply. All Dodge Hornet models carry a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV upgrades to 8-year/80,000-mile warranty on hybrid components and 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for battery."

Three years is a remarkably short production run. But for many reasons, the Hornet was the wrong car, at the wrong price, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. The ongoing tariff war was just the final nail in the coffin.