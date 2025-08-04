These Are The Dumbest Cars On Sale Today

In the same way that there are lots of dumb people, there are lots of dumb cars. These are vehicles that exist in a world outside of common sense or reason — vehicles that should have never made it past the planning phase. Still, not all of those are created equally. Dumbness is a spectrum, after all, and that's what led me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what cars you all thought were the dumbest on sale. What car is so dumb that you see it on the road and ask yourself what the hell the driver was thinking? As always, you handsome devils delivered, and we got some truly interesting and creative choices. Of course, there's also the usual smatterings of big trucks and SUVs, but that's too be expected.

Anyway, that's enough yapping out of me. How about you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the dumbest on sale today? I apologize in advance if your car made the list. Don't take it personally. It just means you're a big ol' dummy.