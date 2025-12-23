Dealers Still Can't Sell These Brand New 2024 Model Year Cars

The tenth place spot goes to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which has 18.2% of its 2024 inventory still sitting on dealer lots. The plug-in hybrid version of the iconic Wrangler is not a cheap or particularly practical vehicle, with an average price of $60,740 and around 20 miles of electric-only range on a full charge, but it fails to return 30 mpg on the highway.

The sporty Nissan Z is in ninth place, with 18.8% of its 2024 inventory still awaiting new homes. The Z is a two-seat sports car, so it makes sense that in a time of economic uncertainty such a practicality compromised vehicle isn't selling great, especially at an average price of $53,289. Enthusiasts reading this may want to try to strike a deal at their local Nissan dealer, though!

Dodge

Here's one that won't surprise you, the Dodge Charger. There is still 20.9% of the 2024 Dodge Charger inventory still leftover on dealer lots. The electric muscle car has really struggled to find buyers with a steep average price of $59,388, and it has received some less than glowing reviews, so it might be best to avoid.

The excellent electric Genesis GV60 is in seventh place on the list, with 21.8% of the 2024 model year inventory still awaiting buyers. If you are looking for a luxurious compact electric crossover, you might want to try and strike a deal on a GV60. The average asking price is $57,764, but if you can talk the seller down, you'll end up with a great car.

Jeep

The biggest and most expensive car on the list and taking the number six spot is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L with a 24.1% of 2024 models still on dealer lots at an egregious average price of $92,497. Yikes.