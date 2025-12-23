Dealers Still Can't Sell These Brand New 2024 Model Year Cars
Buying a new car will lighten your wallet now more than ever before, as the average new car transaction price has shattered the $50,000 mark for the first time in history, but that doesn't mean that there are no deals to be made. The cruel wheel of time continues to march incessantly, and according to The Laws Of Capitalism, companies must continuously innovate and release new and exciting offerings to lure in a continual stream of money, I mean valued customers, in order to appease their shareholder gods. If you're not one of the people who needs the latest and greatest technology in order to feel good about yourself, then you may be able to capitalize on that continuous innovation and find a great deal on some still new, just unsold 2024 model year cars that are still sitting on dealer lots.
According to iseecars.com which analyzed over 2.6 million car listings to identify which models have the highest share of leftover new inventory of 2024 model year cars to compile this list, some models have over 80% of their 2024 inventory still sitting on dealer lots. Here are the 10 models with the most leftover new 2024 inventory, as we stare down the barrel of 2026.
Tenth to sixth most leftover 2024 inventory
The tenth place spot goes to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which has 18.2% of its 2024 inventory still sitting on dealer lots. The plug-in hybrid version of the iconic Wrangler is not a cheap or particularly practical vehicle, with an average price of $60,740 and around 20 miles of electric-only range on a full charge, but it fails to return 30 mpg on the highway.
The sporty Nissan Z is in ninth place, with 18.8% of its 2024 inventory still awaiting new homes. The Z is a two-seat sports car, so it makes sense that in a time of economic uncertainty such a practicality compromised vehicle isn't selling great, especially at an average price of $53,289. Enthusiasts reading this may want to try to strike a deal at their local Nissan dealer, though!
Here's one that won't surprise you, the Dodge Charger. There is still 20.9% of the 2024 Dodge Charger inventory still leftover on dealer lots. The electric muscle car has really struggled to find buyers with a steep average price of $59,388, and it has received some less than glowing reviews, so it might be best to avoid.
The excellent electric Genesis GV60 is in seventh place on the list, with 21.8% of the 2024 model year inventory still awaiting buyers. If you are looking for a luxurious compact electric crossover, you might want to try and strike a deal on a GV60. The average asking price is $57,764, but if you can talk the seller down, you'll end up with a great car.
The biggest and most expensive car on the list and taking the number six spot is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L with a 24.1% of 2024 models still on dealer lots at an egregious average price of $92,497. Yikes.
Stellantis products dominate the rankings
Fifth place is brought up by another Stellantis product, the Dodge Hornet compact SUV. There is still 26.3% of the 2024 inventory still listed for sale as new, with an average asking price of $31,799.
The only non-Stellantis vehicle in the top five is the aged Chevrolet Malibu. Chevrolet dealers still have 31% of their allotment of 2024 Malibus sitting on their lots. It's also the cheapest vehicle on the top ten list, with a very reasonable average price of $26,760.
The third place spot shows Stellantis back in the lead, with its Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid sitting with 46.8% of the 2024 inventory still taking up space on Alfa dealer lots.The Tonale Hybrid has a high average price of $51,917 and a crowded sea of luxurious competitors, but one of the biggest issues it has is its vaguely reskinned Dodge Hornet PHEV cousin which offers the same package for less money. It is also facing sales issues, though, as you'll soon see.
Second place takes a big jump up in remaining inventory, and it goes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, with 70.8% of 2024 models still unsold at a high average price of $64,014. That's a lot of money to spend on a Jeep when its competitors offer lower prices, better reliability, similar room, and similar abilities.
The Dodge Hornet PHEV takes first place on this list, with 82.1% of its 2024 inventory still casting shadows on Dodge dealer lots. It's much cheaper than its Italian cousin with an average price of $41,166, but for some reason buyers aren't biting the old Dodge lures like they used to. Buying a new Hornet is probably the best way to buy one since Dodge's reliability is a bit dodgy, you'll probably want that manufacturer warranty for as long as you can get it. At least you might be able to find a screaming deal on a new car!