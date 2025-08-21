These Are The Bad Cars That Wasted An Otherwise Great Name, According To Our Readers
As much as we love a lot of cool cars that happen to have alphanumeric names, there's just something special about a car with a real name. I mean, a performance version of the Ford Crown Victoria would have been cool no matter what, but how much better was it that Mercury chose to call it the Marauder? That's an incredible name, and even though Mercury got Old Yeller'd back in 2011, I'd still love to see Ford bring it back on something cool.
Sometimes, though, automakers use a great name on a car that just isn't anywhere near as good as its name would suggest. On Tuesday, we asked you what bad cars were a waste of an otherwise great name, and you sure had plenty of opinions on that one. I don't necessarily agree with every single suggestion, but let's take a look at some of the most popular answers. Then, as is tradition, you can fight about who's right and who's wrong down in the comments below.
Chevrolet Blazer
Current Chevy Blazer. Ford absolutely nailed it by bringing the Bronco back, and GM's response was to disgrace the Blazer name by slapping it on a forgettable crossover SUV.
Suggested by: Dodgers53
Dodge Dart
The 2013 relaunch of the Dodge Dart was certainly disappointing, to the degree that name will probably remain mothballed forever.
Suggested by: Funky Dynamite
Dodge Rampage
Dodge Rampage. The name evokes some kind of tough off-roader. It was actually a front-wheel-drive unibody coupe utility based on the '80s Charger. I don't hate the car itself because I have a soft spot for the oddballs, but the name just doesn't fit. Its twin, the Plymouth Scamp, sounded way more appropriate.
Suggested by: Frosteeman
Nissan Skyline
In Japan, after the R34 generation, the Nissan Skyline name was used on various vehicles that would be sold as Infinitis here in the U.S. They aren't necessarily bad cars but they pale in comparison to the legends we got in the 1990's. Although I do cringe at seeing "Skyline" embedded on a crossover SUV.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
Dodge Hornet
Dodge Hornet! Started its provenance as the great-for-its-time Hudson Hornet. Nice aggressive name – agile, mean, stinging with a bad temper. Something you don't want to mess with....then....got bought by AMC, then AMC dissolved to dodge. From a legendary NASCAR with a famous straight six to...an overpriced hybrid econobox that literally nobody wants. To be fair, the econobox version got its start in the 70s but it was a waste then too.
Suggested by: Rockchops2
Ford Capri
The Ford Capri name being used for a boring four door EV when the original was the European Mustang. While it only had an I4 or V6, the original Capri handled better than the Mustang until the Fox Body was produced years later. But the Capri was an almost perfect sports car for the early 1970's...
Suggested by: David Hollenshead
Mercury Cougar
Last Gen Cougar. Ford did what they wanted to do with the Mustang in the 80s. Take a good name plate and put it on a FWD car. The Cougar got Probed
Suggested by: Scott The Stagehand
Chevrolet Sonic
Chevy Sonic. It's Sonic! They could even have done a single collab with Sega and their profits would've gone through the roof! How do you fumble a bag that badly with a name like Sonic?
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Ford Thunderbird
Every Thunderbird after the original Corvette-fighter
Suggested by: ShiftHappens
Dodge Nitro
The name invokes nitromethane – racing- hot rods. The car is a mediocre CUV.
Suggested by: Neal Richards
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Mustang Mach E
Suggested by: Very Stable Genius
Toyota Supra
Toyota Supra.
Going from an all in-house 90s legend to something that doesn't even have a Toyota engine was... Yeah.
A shame too, cause it was a great looking car.
Honorable mention probably goes to all the bullsh*t M-badged cars from BMW that just have style and interior upgrades.
Suggested by: Eslader