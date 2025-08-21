These Are The Bad Cars That Wasted An Otherwise Great Name, According To Our Readers

As much as we love a lot of cool cars that happen to have alphanumeric names, there's just something special about a car with a real name. I mean, a performance version of the Ford Crown Victoria would have been cool no matter what, but how much better was it that Mercury chose to call it the Marauder? That's an incredible name, and even though Mercury got Old Yeller'd back in 2011, I'd still love to see Ford bring it back on something cool.

Sometimes, though, automakers use a great name on a car that just isn't anywhere near as good as its name would suggest. On Tuesday, we asked you what bad cars were a waste of an otherwise great name, and you sure had plenty of opinions on that one. I don't necessarily agree with every single suggestion, but let's take a look at some of the most popular answers. Then, as is tradition, you can fight about who's right and who's wrong down in the comments below.