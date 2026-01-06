17 People Bought New Dodge Journeys In 2025, And They Weren't The Only Dead Cars Stellantis Sold
I get it. Cars are incredibly expensive right now, but I promise there were better options than buying one of Stellantis' stale leftovers in 2025. Unfortunately, thousands of customers didn't feel they were worth the self-care and bought cars from Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealerships that had been discontinued years earlier. It happens every damn year, and it's always so damn sad to see. I hate living in a world where the most viable form of transportation for 17 Americans was a brand new Dodge Journey — a car that went out of production in 2020.
Unless there was some sort of screaming deal to be had, there's really no reason anyone should show up to a dealership in The Big 2-5 and pay real money for a Fiat 500L, Dodge Journey or Jeep Renegade. That's what I've gotta assume happened in all of these cases. People needed cheap cars, but they still wanted new ones, so they were able to work out a bargain price with the dealership. That being said, if anyone paid full price for these cars, may God have mercy on their souls.
All in all, Stellantis sold 11 different dead models in 2025. Well, a couple of them are a bit confusing, so we'll just focus on the nine that are definitely dead:
- Chrysler 300 – 574 sold (Discontinued in 2023)
- Dodge Caravan – 9 sold (Discontinued in 2020)
- Dodge Dart – 6 sold (Discontinued in 2016)
- Dodge Challenger – 1,800 sold (Discontinued in 2023)
- Dodge Journey – 17 sold (Discontinued in 2020)
- Fiat 500L – 2 sold (Discontinued in 2020)
- Fiat 500X – 176 sold (Discontinued in 2024)
- Jeep Renegade – 721 sold (Discontinued in 2023)
- Ram ProMaster City – 20 sold (Discontinued in 2022)
The dead that never die
There are a couple of cars that are a bit trickier to say whether they count as dead sales or not: the Jeep Cherokee and internal-combustion Dodge Charger. Stellantis moved 527 and 2,141 of those vehicles, respectively, in 2025, but it's pretty much impossible to know how many of those were previous generations of the two vehicles or the newly launched ones, both of which started reaching dealerships in the last couple months of 2025.
When we first told you about the sixth-generation Cherokee in August of 2025, we told you it would be on sale "toward the end of the year," and when I drove the gas-powered Charger Scat Pack in November 2025, I said it would be on sale "very soon," so that means the majority of the sales Stellantis reported for these two cars are more likely than not for the old versions. This theory is proven even further when looking at Stellantis' Q3 sales report. Unless some new Chargers or Cherokees somehow snuck through, it's safe to assume these are all dead cars. The company said 437 Cherokees and 1,868 Chargers found homes through the first nine months of the year, which means just 273 Chargers and 90 Cherokees were sold in Q4. Of course, some of those could be the new model, so we'll just hedge our bets and make our own categories for these cars.
Still, the fact that Stellantis only sold between 3,325 and 5,993 dead vehicles in 2025 is actually a massive improvement for the company. In 2024, Stellantis sold a nearly unimaginable 78,000 dead cars, representing about 6% of its total sales for the year. The vast majority were Chargers and Challengers, which made up 61,504 sales on their own. It'll be fun to see what the 2026 year-end wrap-up has in store. I hope there are a few Vipers still kicking around new for sale, and for the love of God, do not buy a new six-year-old Dodge Journey. I beg of you.