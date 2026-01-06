17 People Bought New Dodge Journeys In 2025, And They Weren't The Only Dead Cars Stellantis Sold

There are a couple of cars that are a bit trickier to say whether they count as dead sales or not: the Jeep Cherokee and internal-combustion Dodge Charger. Stellantis moved 527 and 2,141 of those vehicles, respectively, in 2025, but it's pretty much impossible to know how many of those were previous generations of the two vehicles or the newly launched ones, both of which started reaching dealerships in the last couple months of 2025.

When we first told you about the sixth-generation Cherokee in August of 2025, we told you it would be on sale "toward the end of the year," and when I drove the gas-powered Charger Scat Pack in November 2025, I said it would be on sale "very soon," so that means the majority of the sales Stellantis reported for these two cars are more likely than not for the old versions. This theory is proven even further when looking at Stellantis' Q3 sales report. Unless some new Chargers or Cherokees somehow snuck through, it's safe to assume these are all dead cars. The company said 437 Cherokees and 1,868 Chargers found homes through the first nine months of the year, which means just 273 Chargers and 90 Cherokees were sold in Q4. Of course, some of those could be the new model, so we'll just hedge our bets and make our own categories for these cars.

Still, the fact that Stellantis only sold between 3,325 and 5,993 dead vehicles in 2025 is actually a massive improvement for the company. In 2024, Stellantis sold a nearly unimaginable 78,000 dead cars, representing about 6% of its total sales for the year. The vast majority were Chargers and Challengers, which made up 61,504 sales on their own. It'll be fun to see what the 2026 year-end wrap-up has in store. I hope there are a few Vipers still kicking around new for sale, and for the love of God, do not buy a new six-year-old Dodge Journey. I beg of you.