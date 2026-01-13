Trump EPA Will Start Ignoring Health Benefits When Considering Climate Protections

Folks in the business world love to talk about something called a cost-benefit analysis, where the costs of making a change are weighed against the benefit it will bring. The EPA has long worked along a similar principle, comparing the costs of its regulations to the benefit for people breathing air (notably all people). If the organization is now omitting the latter half of that equation, then it's solely weighing the downsides and never looking at anything that would support new regulations — or even existing regulations, should the administration make good on its promises to get rid of prior tailpipe tests. What else should we expect from the presidency that rolled back CAFE regulations?

The Trump administration has made no secret of its desire to slash any and all regulations that stand between its corporate friends and their potential profits — that's the peak of the free market, you see, when the government intervenes to favor some companies over others. Stripping environmental regulations promises short-term profits at the expense of long-term safety, as well as long-term competitiveness on a global scale. This is a shortsighted, indefensible move.