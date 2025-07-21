2026 Dodge Hornet Is The Latest Casualty Of Tariffs

The Hornet hasn't exactly been flying off showroom floors, either. Dodge sold just 1,539 Hornets during the second quarter of 2025, down from 4,299 last year. Despite this, it's still the second-best-selling Dodge, since Charger sales have been so low. The Durango may be a dinosaur, but it's the only thing keeping Dodge afloat these days with consistently good sales.

Dodge needs a shot in the arm to keep going. New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa seems to get it. Potentially shoving a Hemi into the Charger, despite previous vows not to, is a great start. The Durango never lost it, which is partly why it remains popular. If the Hornet comes back, I think Dodge should shove a Hemi into it as well. Sure, it may not fit, but that's also what Dodge said about the current Charger. In fact, a Hornet Hellcat may be even more ridiculous than the Caravan Hellcat I've been suggesting for years.

Yes, I've seen the comments on previous articles complaining that the Hemi isn't really all it's hyped up to be. There are certainly more powerful, more technologically advanced engines out there. But people who buy a Dodge want a Hemi. Why not give them what they want?