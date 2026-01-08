Stellantis Is Canceling All Of Its Plug-In Hybrids For The 2026 Model Year

This news comes after Jeep quietly pulled the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe pages off of its website earlier this week. The latest in the long saga of Jeep plug-in-hybrid recalls came two months ago after Jeep found they may have residual sand inside their engines from casting, which is naturally not ideal for longevity. Stellantis was sure to share that Jeep's 4xe name is not gone forever, though, as it will be used on future range-extended electric vehicles, like the facelifted Grand Wagoneer and Ram 1500 REV.

The new 2026 Jeep Cherokee is exclusively available with a traditional hybrid powertrain that doesn't need to be plugged in to charge, and it would make sense for other Stellantis models to start using that powertrain. And at least it seems like the underbaked Dodge Charger EV and Jeep Wagoneer S will continue production, plus Jeep's new Recon EV just went on sale last month.

Stellantis stopping production of plug-in hybrids is a surprising move on the company's part, especially without any public knowledge of what's coming next. Hopefully it means the company will be able to devote more resources to upcoming models that buyers will actually want.