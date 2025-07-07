Porsche Cayenne Electric Will Be Able To Tow More Than 7,700 Pounds, And Prototypes Are Winning Hill Climbs

After much speculation Porsche announced last year that the next-generation Cayenne SUV will be fully electric, with the current internal-combustion Cayenne to continue on with more V8s and hybrid powertrains. Porsche says it's still "long before the market launch" of the Cayenne Electric, but the company is now showing off near-production prototypes with barely any camouflage not just driving around in public, but competing in hill climbs — and winning.

A few weeks ago, a Cayenne EV prototype was entered in the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb in Worcestershire, England, which has been running since 1905. Gabriela Jílková, a development driver for Porsche's Formula E team, took the Cayenne Electric up the hill and beat the previous SUV record (set by a Bentley Bentayga) by more than four seconds on her very first attempt. Coinciding with the same event, ex-"Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond got to experience the towing capacity of the Cayenne Electric, which will be the same as the combustion Cayenne.