2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Gains T-Hybrid System For 701 HP And A 14-Second-Quicker Nürburgring Time

Standard 992 Carreras use a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 engine, but Porsche developed a new single-turbo 3.6-liter engine for the Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, which also forms the basis for the new Turbo S. But instead of just one electric exhaust gas turbocharger, the Turbo S of course has two of them attached to the new engine, with compressors and turbines designed specifically for this model and better responsiveness than traditional turbos. Its maximum of 701 horsepower is 61 hp greater than what the nonhybrid Turbo S' twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer engine puts out, and while torque is the same at 590 pound-feet, the new T-Hybrid makes peak torque earlier and across a wider rev range of 2,300 to 6,000 rpm. Peak horsepower comes on at 6,500 to 7,000 rpm.

The 1.9-kWh 400-volt battery pack is the same as in the GTS, mounted under the hood where the normal 911's 12-volt battery lies. The 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission has an electric motor integrated into the housing like on the GTS (specs for the motor hasn't been mentioned, but in the GTS it has 54 hp and 110 lb-ft), and as in that model it should be able to recuperate energy under braking or when coasting. A sport exhaust system with a titanium muffler and tips is standard, and Porsche says the engine's asymmetrical timing gives the Turbo S "a sharp, throaty sound." The GTS already sounds amazing, so I can only imagine.

Porsche says the new 911 Turbo S will dash from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, two-tenths quicker than the old Turbo S. Given how basically every 911 outperforms Porsche's estimates in the real world — Car and Driver got a 2021 Turbo S to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds — this could be the first production 911 that achieves sub-2-second acceleration times. It also needs just 8.4 seconds to hit 124 mph, an improvement of half a second, but top speed is 5 mph lower at a round 200 mph.