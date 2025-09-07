2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Gains T-Hybrid System For 701 HP And A 14-Second-Quicker Nürburgring Time
About a year and a half after the 992.2 facelift for the Porsche 911 was first unveiled, the covers have been taken off the updated 2026 911 Turbo S at the Munich auto show, and as we expected it gets an even more potent version of Porsche's new T-Hybrid system that makes it the most powerful production 911 ever with a total of 701 horsepower. Despite the addition of the hybrid components it's not much heavier than the outgoing Turbo S, and thanks to the powertrain and other performance enhancements, Porsche says the new model is 14 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring than its predecessor.
For now Porsche is only showing off the Turbo S version of the 992.2, which lends credence to rumors that the "basic" Turbo version won't have the hybrid system — why reveal both at once, when you can wait a bit to debut the less interesting of the two and let the fancy hybrid get all the attention. The 2026 911 Turbo S will arrive at dealerships in the U.S. next spring, with a starting price higher than that of any other 992. But I'll save that fun bit of info for last.
It's quick as hell
Standard 992 Carreras use a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 engine, but Porsche developed a new single-turbo 3.6-liter engine for the Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, which also forms the basis for the new Turbo S. But instead of just one electric exhaust gas turbocharger, the Turbo S of course has two of them attached to the new engine, with compressors and turbines designed specifically for this model and better responsiveness than traditional turbos. Its maximum of 701 horsepower is 61 hp greater than what the nonhybrid Turbo S' twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer engine puts out, and while torque is the same at 590 pound-feet, the new T-Hybrid makes peak torque earlier and across a wider rev range of 2,300 to 6,000 rpm. Peak horsepower comes on at 6,500 to 7,000 rpm.
The 1.9-kWh 400-volt battery pack is the same as in the GTS, mounted under the hood where the normal 911's 12-volt battery lies. The 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission has an electric motor integrated into the housing like on the GTS (specs for the motor hasn't been mentioned, but in the GTS it has 54 hp and 110 lb-ft), and as in that model it should be able to recuperate energy under braking or when coasting. A sport exhaust system with a titanium muffler and tips is standard, and Porsche says the engine's asymmetrical timing gives the Turbo S "a sharp, throaty sound." The GTS already sounds amazing, so I can only imagine.
Porsche says the new 911 Turbo S will dash from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, two-tenths quicker than the old Turbo S. Given how basically every 911 outperforms Porsche's estimates in the real world — Car and Driver got a 2021 Turbo S to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds — this could be the first production 911 that achieves sub-2-second acceleration times. It also needs just 8.4 seconds to hit 124 mph, an improvement of half a second, but top speed is 5 mph lower at a round 200 mph.
Chassis tricks offset the weight gain
Porsche quotes a curb weight of 3,829 pounds, which is 180 pounds more than the nonhybrid Turbo S, but the company says that weight gain has been "more than compensated for in all areas relevant to driving dynamics." The rear tires are 10 mm wider, now sized 325/30ZR21, while the fronts remain 255/35ZR20. There are new aerodynamically optimized wheel designs such as the ones on the cabriolet in these photos that have carbon-fiber outer rings, and new active air flaps in the front bumper, an extendable front spoiler and redesigned active rear wing lower than Turbo S' drag coefficient by up to 10%. Those intake flaps also improving its braking performance in the wet by closing to protect the rotors from spray.
The 400-volt hybrid system allows for a new electro-hydraulically controlled Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (ehPDCC) system, which comes standard on the Turbo S. Using cross-connected active coupling rods that build up pressure using oil volume flow, the system actuates more quickly than the strictly hydraulic setup in the 992.1, reducing body roll and increasing both comfort and agility. It also means the optional front-axle lift can be activated much quicker. The standard carbon-ceramic brakes have new pads with a motorsport-derived material mixture, and the rear rotors are nearly an inch larger than before.
In conducting final development drives of the 992.2 Turbo S, retired race car driver and Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister set a lap time of 7:03.92 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a lightly camouflaged prototype. That's about 14 seconds quicker than the outgoing Turbo S, which at the 'Ring is quite the feat. Regarding his lap and how the new Turbo S, Bergmeister said, "You don't feel the weight gain. On the contrary – the car is much more agile, has more grip and is significantly faster than its predecessor in all relevant sections of the track."
Improved active aero
Those active air flaps are placed in a redesigned front bumper that has an even more angular look and larger openings, with no more LED running lights in the grilles. Instead the redesigned headlights accomplish all forward lighting tasks. The chunkier and more complex rear bumper makes the car look even wider, and I love the new rectangular exhaust tips that replace the old quad tip setup. (You can get still get oval-shaped tips as an option.) As with Porsche's other new Turbo models, exterior accents like the badges, engine cover slats and window trim have a warm bronze-like Turbonite finish; some of the wheel designs also come in Turbonite.
The Turbo S cabriolet in these photos has the optional Aerokit, which adds a more aggressive front splitter, lower side skirts and a slightly tweaked diffuser design, as well as a different rear wing. Lots of carbon-fiber exterior trim will be optional, including new items like carbon windshield wiper arms and side intake surrounds, and of course the Turbo S will be available in a wide range of colors and other customization options through Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur division.
Sticker shock
Inside you get the same fully digital curved gauge cluster and left-mounted start button as other 992.2s, but that's about the extent of the design changes. Turbonite accents are standard, with the contrasting stitching and seatbelts being finished in the color, but all sorts of other color schemes are available. The Turbo S coupe comes with no back seat, but the rear seats are a no-cost option and are standard on the cabriolet. Every Turbo S has adaptive 18-way Sport Seats Plus, but there's no word on if the GT3's new foldable buckets will be on the menu.
When the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S lands at dealers next spring, the coupe will start at $272,650 while the cabriolet will cost $281,950, both including $2,350 destination. That's $30,955 and $26,655 than the coupe and cabrio versions of the outgoing nonhybrid 992.1 Turbo S, respectively. Porsche's press release says the MSRP excludes "any potential tariffs," so depending on how things go over the next few months they could change. Will that price increase actually matter to 911 Turbo buyers? Probably not.