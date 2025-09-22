Porsche Gives Up On Future EV Plans To Focus On Hybrids

Big changes are happening at Porsche. The German automaker now expects to launch a crossover — code-named the K1 — slotted above the midsize Cayenne with both gas-powered and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Initially, the plan was to make that vehicle fully electric. The move is part of what Porsche is calling a realignment of its product strategy.

Similarly to other automakers across the industry, Porsche's bosses attributed the decision to rapidly changing market conditions. Right now, it's not exactly clear when the K1 will launch or if the change in power plant will have any impact on that release date.

This overall will not be cheap. VW Group is apparently going to take a massive $6 billion hit because of this far-reaching product overall. Ouch. From Automotive News:

While the automaker had previously said the Cayenne crossover and Panamera sedan would be available well into the 2030s with combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, Porsche also said new generations of successor models have been added to the cycle plan for the two nameplates. Porsche also will include a combustion engine option for high-end versions of the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars. In addition, Porsche said the development of a new platform for EVs in the 2030s is being rescheduled. The platform will be technologically redesigned in coordination with other Volkswagen Group brands, Porsche said. It also said the launch of certain EVs now will take place at a later date, without specifying.

These plans don't mean Porsche is giving up on its current fleet of EVs, though. The company says its existing range of EVs is being updated, a Cayenne EV is set to debut this year, and a two-door electric sports car — something we reported on last week — still remains in the plans.