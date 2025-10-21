2026 Porsche Macan GTS Is A Driver-Focused 563 HP Electric Crossover

If you're a Porsche fan, you know GTS models are sort of the sweet spot when it comes to driver's cars in any given model's range, and now Porsche is giving the electric Macan that treatment with the introduction of the 2026 Macan GTS — the fifth model in the Macan electric's lineup. Sure, Porsche isn't emphasizing its all-electric lineup nearly as much as it once was, but it's clearly still innovating in the space, and that's great to see, if you ask me.

As with all quick Porsches, power is some of the biggest news here. Thanks to the same rear electric motor as the Macan Turbo, the GTS makes 509 horsepower (the same as the Macan 4S). If that isn't quite enough for you, the dual motor setup pumps out 563 hp and 704 pound-feet of torque when you're using launch control. That's enough oomph to get the compact crossover from 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds. It'll cross the quarter-mile marker in 12 seconds and go on to a top speed of 155 mph. I'd say that's more than adequate for a family EV, and it fits in rather neatly under the 630 hp the Turbo makes.

Porsche

For reference, the gas-powered Macan GTS — which is still on sale — puts out 434 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 motor. Its 0-60 and quarter-mile times are about 0.7 seconds slower than the EV's.

All of that power is supplied by a 100 kWh battery that Porsche says can charge from 10-80% in as little as 21 minutes if you're using a DC Fast Charger, and it can hit speeds up to 270 kW while doing so.

As with all GTS models, the Macan GTS is fitted with Porsche's Sport Chrono Package as standard, but in this application, it also comes with the Track Endurance Mode that we first saw on the Taycan. Basically, it prepares the car for aggressive driving by cooling the battery in an effort to delay power reduction. God, these Germans really know what they're doing.