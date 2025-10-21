2026 Porsche Macan GTS Is A Driver-Focused 563 HP Electric Crossover
If you're a Porsche fan, you know GTS models are sort of the sweet spot when it comes to driver's cars in any given model's range, and now Porsche is giving the electric Macan that treatment with the introduction of the 2026 Macan GTS — the fifth model in the Macan electric's lineup. Sure, Porsche isn't emphasizing its all-electric lineup nearly as much as it once was, but it's clearly still innovating in the space, and that's great to see, if you ask me.
As with all quick Porsches, power is some of the biggest news here. Thanks to the same rear electric motor as the Macan Turbo, the GTS makes 509 horsepower (the same as the Macan 4S). If that isn't quite enough for you, the dual motor setup pumps out 563 hp and 704 pound-feet of torque when you're using launch control. That's enough oomph to get the compact crossover from 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds. It'll cross the quarter-mile marker in 12 seconds and go on to a top speed of 155 mph. I'd say that's more than adequate for a family EV, and it fits in rather neatly under the 630 hp the Turbo makes.
For reference, the gas-powered Macan GTS — which is still on sale — puts out 434 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 motor. Its 0-60 and quarter-mile times are about 0.7 seconds slower than the EV's.
All of that power is supplied by a 100 kWh battery that Porsche says can charge from 10-80% in as little as 21 minutes if you're using a DC Fast Charger, and it can hit speeds up to 270 kW while doing so.
As with all GTS models, the Macan GTS is fitted with Porsche's Sport Chrono Package as standard, but in this application, it also comes with the Track Endurance Mode that we first saw on the Taycan. Basically, it prepares the car for aggressive driving by cooling the battery in an effort to delay power reduction. God, these Germans really know what they're doing.
More than more power
Porsche's GTS cars are about more than just raw power, though. The Macan GTS's air suspension was also retuned and recalibrated to be more GTS-specific on components like the dampers and roll bars.
It comes with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus mounted directly behind the rear motor as standard and an electronically controlled, limited-slip differential for the rear axle, and you can get rear-axle steering if you so choose. The Macan GTS comes with a lower center of gravity than any other Macan electric model, including the Turbo. That's thanks in part to the air suspension with load-leveling and the Porsche Active Suspension Management system.
To make everything a bit more dramatic, Porsche included a couple of GTS-only sound profiles on the Sport and Sport Plus drive modes. I'm sure these are going to be a bit silly, but the world needs more silly things, don't you think?
A different look
As is tradition, the Macan GTS gets some unique styling cues to set it apart from the other four Macans in Porsche's lineup. The front, side and rear of the car are all fitted with black accents — similar to what you'd see on other Porsche GTS models. On top of this, the Macan GTS has wider rocker panels that extend further out toward the rear to help visually distinguish the GTS from other models.
As standard, the GTS is filled with 21-inch Macan Design wheels in Anthracite Gray. If you're feeling fancy, you can opt for 22-inch RS Spyder Design Wheels painted in the same color. There are going to be three new colors to choose from: Chalk, Carmile Red (a staple of GTSs) and Lugano Blue. They'll be in addition to the 15 standard and optional colors that are already available, as well as Porsche's Paint-to-Sample program.
The car also comes with tinted LED headlights and taillights, and it'll debut a new Sport Design Package front and rear facia treatment that other Macan models will get in the summer of 2026. The new package brings with it contrasting inlays, side blades and wheel arch extensions. It also comes with a black lip and rear spoiler. All in all, it's a more aggressive look — befitting a GTS model. That makes sense, considering I don't think Porsche will be bringing around a GT3 or GT4 version of the electric Macan anytime soon.
On the inside
Inside the Macan GTS, buyers are going to find a whole lot of Race-Tex upholstery and black leather, as standard. That Race-Tex can be found on the steering wheel, arm rests, center console and doors, as well as the shifter panel. It's also going to cover the center portions of Porsche's wonderful 18-way Sports Seats.
If there's anything Porsche buyers appreciate, it's their car's stitching, so Porsche went above and beyond in that department. If you choose Carime Red, Slate Gray Neo or Lugano Blue, the GTS Interior Package is available in that corresponding color. It gives you contrasting stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels and upper dashboard that match the exterior color. The steering wheel is fitted with a GTS logo in the matching color as well.
That package is going to be paired with the Carbon Fiber Interior Package, which gives you all sorts of decorative carbon fiber inlays throughout the interior to make your 5,000+ pound electric crossover feel just that bit sportier.
If this sort of thing is checking all of your boxes, then I've got some good news. You can order your 2026 Macan GTS right now. It starts at $105,850, including destination. That works out to be $15,500 more than the Macan 4S, but crucially, it is $6,000 cheaper than the Macan Turbo. If you're wondering how it stacks up to the gas-powered Macan GTS on price, well, no surprise, it's $10,400 more expensive. In any case, the first vehicles are expected to be hitting U.S. showrooms in the Spring of 2026.