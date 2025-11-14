2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack's Muscle Car Silliness Will Help You Forgive Its Woke Engine

Much like the exterior, the Charger Sixpack's interior is very similar to the Daytona's. That is to say that it's no luxury car, but it's certainly a step up from the old Charger and Challenger, and it feels a bit better screwed together than those piles were. The only giveaways that this is a gas car are the "L" button on the shifter and the tachometer in the massive 16-inch digital gauge cluster. (A 10.25-inch screen is standard.) To the right of the gauge cluster is the 12.3-inch infotainment display running Stellantis' Uconnect 5, and above it is a head-up display. Overall, the trio of screens are fine. They're easy enough to navigate and customize, but there's a bit more lag in the systems than anyone would really like. On each side of the center screen, there are capacitive touch buttons for heated/cooled seat controls, and they gave me such a hard goddamn time. I don't know if it was because of the cold temperatures, but it took a lot of attempts to get them to register my touches. At least there are physical volume and tuning knobs, and a slew of buttons below the screen for your other climate controls.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Sixpack also gets the lovely suite of safety tech found in the Daytona, including stuff like a surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention and lane-keeping assist. All of the systems actually work really well together, and Stellantis actually has one of the better Level 2 driver-assistance systems in the industry. It does a great job of keeping you in your lane and out of the car in front of your bumper. Factor in the extremely adjustable and supportive bucket seats of the Scat Pack (pulled right from the Daytona), and you've got a delightfully comfortable long-distance cruiser. You're going to have to stop for gas pretty often, but at least it'll be comfy. I know comfort is for babies, but I won't tell anyone if you don't.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The rear seats, while rather spartan, are cavernous. There are oodles of space back there, including 37.2 inches of legroom, which is a 4.1-inch improvement over the Challenger. Adding in the 36.9 inches of headroom means that, despite the fact this thing only has two doors, I can fit comfortably in the rear seats behind my driving position, and I'm 6-foot-1. While there isn't much going on back there, at least passengers will be able to look through the optional fixed glass roof or at the 64 selectable ambient lighting colors that bounce oh-so-nicely off the carbon fiber on the door panels.

Behind those seats and under the brilliant liftback, Dodge says you can put 22.8 cubic feet of your bugout supplies in the trunk. If you plan on being off-grid for a bit longer, drop those rear seats and it expands to 37.4 cubic feet. You won't find a coupe with more trunk room than that.