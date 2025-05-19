Dodge Is Postponing The Cheapest Charger EV Trim For 2026
If you want an entry-level Dodge Charger Daytona EV, you're going to have to act fast. For the 2026 model year, the lower-priced R/T model is disappearing from the lineup thanks to tariff fears over the car's Canadian construction — but things may not be as dire as they seem for buyers who want a cheap way in to an electric muscle car.
Stellantis confirmed to Jalopnik that the R/T Charger wouldn't be showing up at the onset of the 2026 model year, saying "production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is postponed for the 2026 model year as we continue to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies." The quote, though, does leave the door open for the trim's return later on if the whole trade war calms down. Plus, the rumor mill claims that the 2026 Charger Scat Pack will lower its price to fill a bit of the market gap left by the R/T.
Discounts on the horizon?
Those rumors come from Mopar Insiders, which claims that Stellantis has told dealers about a price drop for the Scat Pack for 2026. Stellantis wouldn't confirm such a discount to Jalopnik, but did say that "Full info on the 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona lineup will come soon." A price drop on the top trim could help those buyers who wanted an R/T, but for 2025 there's still a more than $14,000 gap between those two versions — Dodge would need to offer a serious discount on the Scat Pack to challenge the R/T's MSRP.
Of course, given how R/Ts from the 2025 model year are languishing on dealer lots, Stellantis may not be all too interested in hitting that price point. Buyers, though, may be able to snag a deal on a car once the 2026 models hit — no dealer likes to have the prior model year taking up space on the lot. If you're in the market for an electric muscle car, it may be worth waiting for that 2026 model year. You'll either get a cheaper top trim, or a heavily discounted leftover.