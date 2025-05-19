Dodge Is Postponing The Cheapest Charger EV Trim For 2026

If you want an entry-level Dodge Charger Daytona EV, you're going to have to act fast. For the 2026 model year, the lower-priced R/T model is disappearing from the lineup thanks to tariff fears over the car's Canadian construction — but things may not be as dire as they seem for buyers who want a cheap way in to an electric muscle car.

Stellantis confirmed to Jalopnik that the R/T Charger wouldn't be showing up at the onset of the 2026 model year, saying "production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is postponed for the 2026 model year as we continue to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies." The quote, though, does leave the door open for the trim's return later on if the whole trade war calms down. Plus, the rumor mill claims that the 2026 Charger Scat Pack will lower its price to fill a bit of the market gap left by the R/T.