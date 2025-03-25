Dodge Is Reportedly Bringing Back The Hemi V8 And It Might Go In The New Charger, Despite Dodge Telling Me It Wouldn't

If a new report is to be believed, we have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok and flat-out deceived by Dodge. There are now rumors from inside the company that engineers are actively working on bringing the HEMI V8 back to the Charger by 2026, despite the fact they told me a while ago it wasn't possible and they weren't interested. Still, the twin-turbo I6-powered Charger Sixpack is scheduled to come first.

Production on the Sixpack is scheduled to start in May, and deliveries will begin this Summer, according to Mopar Insiders. While any internal-combustion-powered version of the Charger is welcome for its most loyal fans, real ones still want a V8 under its long hood. I mean, I get it. The new Charger Daytona is a good electric vehicle, but a V8 would probably take everything up a notch — even if performance suffers.

The outlet also reported that, regardless of the Charger, Hemi production is ramping back up for vehicles like the Ram 1500 and Dodge Durango. In a recent interview with Mopar Insiders, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear had this to say: