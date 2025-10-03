Stellantis Gives Up On The Future, Kills Electric Charger Daytona SRT Banshee: Report

Jalopnik reached out to Stellantis for comment, and got the same statement as other outlets on the matter:

Stellantis continues to reassess its product strategy to align with consumer demand. Our plan ensures we offer customers a range of vehicles with flexible powertrain options that best meet their needs. With the great news announced in July that Stellantis is bringing back its iconic SRT performance division (Street and Racing Technology), it follows that we are also reviewing the plan for future SRT vehicles.

In terms of manufacturer statements, this one's remarkably clear: The 800-volt Banshee is being reviewed, which means it may well be officially discontinued. Take a look at Dodge's product page for the Charger lineup, and you'll see where the company's priorities are. The featured video shows the ICE car, the highest-ranked text talks about the inline six engine, and the electric variant gets only a single slide — the word "electrified" appears once on the page, and "electric" not at all. Burning gas is the priority at Stellantis. The review of the Banshee comes after the discontinuation of the Ram REV, leaving the future of Stellantis' 800-volt architecture as a whole unclear (no vehicle thus far built by the company appears to use it). Add in the death of the PHEV Jeep Gladiator, and all those promises of an electrified lineup are starting to look pretty empty.

Refocusing the company around ICE vehicles makes some small degree of financial sense in the very near term, under a government antagonistic to the very idea of EVs, but it won't be 2025 America forever — or anywhere else. When the pendulum swings the other way, when even the fossil fuel lobbyists and their pet senators begin choking on noxious air or start losing family members to ever-worsening natural disasters, Stellantis will be unprepared for the future. The age of the ICE vehicle will end, it's only a matter of time. The question for Stellantis is whether the company wants to stick around when that era ends, or whether the company intends on raging against the dying of the light and taking a global network of historic brands down with it.