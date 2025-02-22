3 Things To Know About Dodge's Hurricane Engine, Because Turbos Are Taking Over

Dodge may have upset more than a few of its fans with the new Dodge Charger's lack of a V8 engine. Fans don't seem to be showing up to dealers for the electric version of Dodge's new muscle car. If you're one of those fans who want a muscle car with more power that isn't electric, all you have to do is wait until later this year as Dodge is set to release the gas-powered version of the Charger. Called the Charger Six Pack, buyers will be able to get both versions of the Hurricane in the new muscle car. With either 420 or 550 horsepower, it should make things pretty interesting for the Charger on the performance front.

Consider that both versions of the inline-6 outpower the old Charger SXT, GT, R/T and Scat Pack trims, which were available with either a 292-hp 3.5-liter V6, a 370-hp 5.7-liter V8 or a 486-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Despite that power, we'll have to wait and see if buyers respond. Dodge fans were extremely loyal to the V8; the tire-shredding performance of the Scat Pack and Hellcat models were basically the Charger's entire identity. And it seems that without that V8 engine, many have washed their hands of the brand. Shrugging off the brand may prove to be premature, though, as Dodge has created something unique with the six-cylinder Charger. The five-door model looks like it'll be an American Kia Stinger thanks to its liftback rear end, and the Hurricane-powered models will still be rear-wheel drive, of course. If the performance of the Hurricane lives up to the engine's power figures, Stellantis and Dodge specifically may have a new hit on its hands.