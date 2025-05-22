Dodge Adds More Doors To The Charger Daytona EV For 2026
You're looking at what Dodge claims is the world's only four-door muscle car. The new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack sedan was revealed alongside the coupe last year, and now it's finally going on sale for the 2026 model year, bringing all of the sleek good looks of the coupe while allowing you to fit actual honest-to-goodness adults in the back seat through their own set of doors. When you've got 670 all-electric horsepower under your right foot, you probably want to bring your friends along to show them what a real all-American twin-motor EV feels like off the line.
This new sedan can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, as quickly as the previous Dodge acceleration king Challenger Hellcat Redeye. How does an 11.5-second quarter-mile run sound? This one doesn't even need wrinkle-wall drag slicks to do it! Dodge won't even sell you a half-assed Charger, either, because the previously available base model Charger Daytona R/T has been indefinitely postponed. No matter what number of doors Dodge buyers opt for, you're getting the full-fat big boy jammer, because Dodge knows who its customers are. You want bragging rights.
All of this yee yee America go-fast is brought to you by a pair of 400-volt electric motors, one for each axle, pushing the full 670 ponies and 627 pound-feet of torque to the ground. Unlike in the past, Dodge isn't even saving the all-out acceleration for the coupe, as the sedan will get every ounce of speed that the coupe does. You'll also get access to all of the drive modes that the Charger Daytona coupe has — the usual Track, Sport, Drag, and Custom modes, plus pre-prepared Drift mode and Donut mode. Dodge is pretty proud of the sound of this EV, as it has enabled an audio profile for the car through its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust to keep traditional Dodge buyers happy with the rumble of their grumble.
Four doors for more
In order to make up for the lack of a base model, Dodge is making the Scat Pack's previously standard track package brakes and suspension optional to lower the price a bit. If you pick the option, you'll get upgraded Brembo brakes (probably a good idea for a big electric sedan with access to 670 horsey ponies!), massively wide 20-inch wheels, a gloss black rear spoiler, dual valve adaptive damping suspension, fixed headrest sport seats, and a Drive Experience Recorder to data log your runs at the race track. There's no word yet on what the package will cost, but it seems pretty worth it to me.
If you are absolutely stuck on getting a gasoline-powered Charger, Dodge is preparing a less-expensive and much slower Dodge Charger Sixpack model powered by the Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6 engine, making either 420 horsepower in the base model or 550 hp for the high-output model. There's no word yet as to when those models will make production, but expect them to cost a bit less than the electric Daytona Scat Pack version.
This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think the Charger looks a little better proportioned as a sedan. It's a little longer and lower, without the hips-up flare of the coupe. I think the more practical people-hauler version will be significantly more popular than the coupe, to boot. Maybe Dodge has another winner on its docket here.