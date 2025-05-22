Dodge Adds More Doors To The Charger Daytona EV For 2026

You're looking at what Dodge claims is the world's only four-door muscle car. The new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack sedan was revealed alongside the coupe last year, and now it's finally going on sale for the 2026 model year, bringing all of the sleek good looks of the coupe while allowing you to fit actual honest-to-goodness adults in the back seat through their own set of doors. When you've got 670 all-electric horsepower under your right foot, you probably want to bring your friends along to show them what a real all-American twin-motor EV feels like off the line.

This new sedan can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, as quickly as the previous Dodge acceleration king Challenger Hellcat Redeye. How does an 11.5-second quarter-mile run sound? This one doesn't even need wrinkle-wall drag slicks to do it! Dodge won't even sell you a half-assed Charger, either, because the previously available base model Charger Daytona R/T has been indefinitely postponed. No matter what number of doors Dodge buyers opt for, you're getting the full-fat big boy jammer, because Dodge knows who its customers are. You want bragging rights.

All of this yee yee America go-fast is brought to you by a pair of 400-volt electric motors, one for each axle, pushing the full 670 ponies and 627 pound-feet of torque to the ground. Unlike in the past, Dodge isn't even saving the all-out acceleration for the coupe, as the sedan will get every ounce of speed that the coupe does. You'll also get access to all of the drive modes that the Charger Daytona coupe has — the usual Track, Sport, Drag, and Custom modes, plus pre-prepared Drift mode and Donut mode. Dodge is pretty proud of the sound of this EV, as it has enabled an audio profile for the car through its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust to keep traditional Dodge buyers happy with the rumble of their grumble.