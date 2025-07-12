Explaining The 6 Levels Of Automated Driving, And Which Ones Are Actually On U.S. Roads

Now it gets more interesting. At these levels, instead of just providing accelerating, braking and steering support to the driver, the vehicles can drive themselves without driver intervention being necessary — but there's still some caveats. With a Level 3 system engaged the driver must be able to take back control if the system asks, but otherwise the vehicle is able to drive itself when specific conditions are met.

Currently there's only one Level 3 system available to customers in the U.S., and it's from Mercedes-Benz, not Tesla. The German brand's Drive Pilot system is the first to be certified by the SAE and approved for sale in the U.S., currently available in California and Nevada on the EQS and S-Class. On approved freeways, in the daytime with clear weather, you can activate Drive Pilot to be able to take both your hands and eyes off the road. The system works at up to 40 mph, but Mercedes aims to increase the approved speeds — in Germany it can already go up to 60 mph. With this Level 3 system active, the driver is free to watch a movie or play a game on the center screen, read a book or write in a journal, more easily eat a sandwich, have a more comfortable conversation with other passengers, and even use your cellphone if the area you're in doesn't have laws agains that. I've tried Drive Pilot in horrible Los Angeles traffic, and it was truly revelatory. Honda offers a Level 3 system in Japan, and BMW sells one in Germany. Lots of other companies are working on Level 3 systems, too.

When a Level 3 system is active, the driver still needs to be prepared to take back control if necessary — that means you can't take a nap or climb into the back seat. For example, if the Mercedes detects that it's coming up on a construction zone, or if traffic starts moving faster than the allowed top speed, the car starts making chimes and turning the steering wheel lights red. If the driver doesn't immediately react, the warnings will get louder and more frequent, and it'll tug on your seatbelt and vibrate the seat and steering wheel. After 10 seconds, if the driver still hasn't taken back control, the car will come to a stop, turn on the hazards and call emergency services.