This Historic Alabama Drag Strip Is Shutting Down After Nearly Half A Century Of Racing
There are fewer places to race legally these days. The latest casualty is Atmore DragStrip in southwest Alabama, whose owners, Joey and Misty Barber, announced on Facebook that the track would be closing at the conclusion of the 2025 season. This brings an end to nearly 50 years of drag racing at the 1/8-mile track since it opened in 1976, according to DragZine.
On Facebook, the owners announced, "Over the last four years, we have poured our hearts, souls, and everything we had into this track. This place has been more than just a racetrack to us, it's been our second home, Joey's passion, and a huge part of our lives. We've spent days, nights, and weekends here, working behind the scenes to make sure everything was just right even when people didn't see the long hours and sacrifices that went into keeping the gates open."
The Barbers have made numerous improvements to the Atmore DragStrip facility in recent years. The timing system, tower, concession stands, and restrooms have all seen significant upgrades. The track itself has new concrete barriers and a re-ground racing surface. This isn't some shoestring operation that has fallen into neglect over the years, which is why the announcement was such a surprise to those who race and spectate there.
Keeping a track running is hard
Later in the post, the couple hinted at the reasons why the track is closing, saying, "This decision to close wasn't made overnight. It comes after fighting through so many challenges from rising costs to constant negativity, criticism, and bashing from people who don't understand what it really takes to run a track like this. It's easy for folks to point fingers or complain, but very few truly know what goes on behind the scenes."
Everything's more expensive these days. Car prices are climbing, and rising auto insurance costs are screwing drivers across the country. These price hikes don't only affect drivers, but also race tracks and sanctioning bodies. Without insurance, events can't run. Another common reason for track closure is that new residents complain about the noise from the track they just deliberately moved next to. That does not appear to be the case here, though. A look on Google Maps shows Interstate 65 nearby as another prime noise source, as well as a lack of residential subdivisions in the area.
Atmore DragStrip isn't the only track that recently announced its closure. To the dismay of Northeast racers and track day enthusiasts, the Pittsburgh International Race Complex (better known as Pitt Race), a Pennsylvania road course known for car, motorcycle, and kart events, closed its gates earlier this month after 23 years, reports Autoweek. It's getting more and more difficult to find a place to race, whatever your preferred discipline.