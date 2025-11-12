This Historic Alabama Drag Strip Is Shutting Down After Nearly Half A Century Of Racing

There are fewer places to race legally these days. The latest casualty is Atmore DragStrip in southwest Alabama, whose owners, Joey and Misty Barber, announced on Facebook that the track would be closing at the conclusion of the 2025 season. This brings an end to nearly 50 years of drag racing at the 1/8-mile track since it opened in 1976, according to DragZine.

On Facebook, the owners announced, "Over the last four years, we have poured our hearts, souls, and everything we had into this track. This place has been more than just a racetrack to us, it's been our second home, Joey's passion, and a huge part of our lives. We've spent days, nights, and weekends here, working behind the scenes to make sure everything was just right even when people didn't see the long hours and sacrifices that went into keeping the gates open."

The Barbers have made numerous improvements to the Atmore DragStrip facility in recent years. The timing system, tower, concession stands, and restrooms have all seen significant upgrades. The track itself has new concrete barriers and a re-ground racing surface. This isn't some shoestring operation that has fallen into neglect over the years, which is why the announcement was such a surprise to those who race and spectate there.