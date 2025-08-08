2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Is Finally Here To Do Gas-Powered Donuts In Your Local Parking Lot

Dodge announced the gas-powered version of the new Charger alongside the electric Charger Daytona when the big coupe and sedan were revealed last March. At the time Dodge said the gas-powered Charger, named Sixpack after the 1970s model and because of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 Hurricane engine the new car uses, would go in sale in the first quarter of 2025. The two-door Daytona EV got delayed, as did the four-door version, then the Sixpack was also delayed. But Dodge fast-tracked the gas Charger's production after a lukewarm reception to the electric model (and the anti-EV and anti-environment stance of our current government), so now the Charger Sixpack is debuting for real this time as a 2026 model, with cars arriving at dealerships by the end of this year.

While we knew what engine the Sixpack would use and how much horsepower it would have, Dodge was withholding major specs and performance figures. Now we know all the juicy details, like how the quickest version of the gas-powered Charger will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and while every Charger Sixpack comes standard with all-wheel drive, there's an available rear-wheel-drive mode for easy donuts and drifting. Dodge is also saying how much it'll cost: the 2026 Charger Sixpack will start at $51,990, exactly ten grand less than the EV.