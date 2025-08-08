2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Is Finally Here To Do Gas-Powered Donuts In Your Local Parking Lot
Dodge announced the gas-powered version of the new Charger alongside the electric Charger Daytona when the big coupe and sedan were revealed last March. At the time Dodge said the gas-powered Charger, named Sixpack after the 1970s model and because of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 Hurricane engine the new car uses, would go in sale in the first quarter of 2025. The two-door Daytona EV got delayed, as did the four-door version, then the Sixpack was also delayed. But Dodge fast-tracked the gas Charger's production after a lukewarm reception to the electric model (and the anti-EV and anti-environment stance of our current government), so now the Charger Sixpack is debuting for real this time as a 2026 model, with cars arriving at dealerships by the end of this year.
While we knew what engine the Sixpack would use and how much horsepower it would have, Dodge was withholding major specs and performance figures. Now we know all the juicy details, like how the quickest version of the gas-powered Charger will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and while every Charger Sixpack comes standard with all-wheel drive, there's an available rear-wheel-drive mode for easy donuts and drifting. Dodge is also saying how much it'll cost: the 2026 Charger Sixpack will start at $51,990, exactly ten grand less than the EV.
Up to 550 horsepower
As with other Stellantis products with the Hurricane engine, the twin-turbo inline-6 comes in a base spec and a high-output variant; the Charger R/T is the former, while the Scat Pack is the latter. The R/T has 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque, 50 hp and 73 lb-ft more than the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 in the previous-gen Charger R/T, but 65 hp and 7 lb-ft less than the 6.4-liter V8 in the old Scat Pack. Besting that model is the new Charger Scat Pack with the H.O. Hurricane, which puts out 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft. Peak power comes in at 6,200 rpm, which is also the engine's redline, but peak torque arrives at 3,500 rpm. Dodge says the gas-powered Scat Pack weighs in at 4,816 pounds, just 951 pounds less than the EV and 455 pounds more than the old V8 Scat Pack.
The new Charger R/T has a top speed of 168 mph while the Scat Pack will hit 177 mph, both a lot faster than the Daytona EV that'll only reach 137 mph. Dodge is holding back on fully detailing the R/T as it's going on sale later, but the gas-powered Charger Scat Pack will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, splitting the difference between the electric Charger Daytona R/T (4.7 seconds) and Daytona Scat Pack (3.3 seconds). The Sixpack Scat Pack will run the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds at 114 mph, also in the middle of the EVs with that R/T doing 12.6 seconds and the Scat Pack needing only 11.5 seconds. But half of those comparisons don't really matter, because for 2026 there's no more electric R/T, with the Daytona EV only being offered in Scat Pack form.
It'll roast the tires
Both versions of the gas-powered Charger use an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission that sends torque to all four wheels through a standard all-wheel-drive system and mechanical limited-slip differential. Thanks to a multi-disc wet clutch system you're able to disconnect the front axle to send 100% of torque to just the rear wheels at the push of a button; it'll also automatically disconnect for better fuel economy. There's a line-lock function for easy burnouts, and Dodge says RWD mode delivers "effortless drifts, smoky donut spins and pure driving exhilaration." The Sixpack also has a launch control feature that lets drivers choose their preferred launch rpm, maximizing performance depending on the conditions and surface. Every Charger Sixpack has five drive modes: Auto, Custom, Eco, Sport, and Wet/Snow.
Dodge says the Scat Pack has a dual-mode performance exhaust with electronically controlled valves and "unique aggressive tuning character" for all the drive modes, with a large exhaust tip in each side of the diffuser. Active noise canceling is used to tune out unwanted sounds from the cabin while letting the exhaust note in. On the Scat Pack you get large Brembo brakes with ventilated discs and six-piston calipers up front, and 20-inch wheels with a square tire setup (though wider rubber is optional).
Subtle styling differences
There are a few ways you'll be able to tell a Charger Sixpack apart from a Daytona, aside from hearing the real exhaust note versus the EV's invented Fratzonic sound. The gas Charger doesn't get the EV's cool pass-through wing in the nose, it does have an air vent in the unique hood, and the grille between the headlights is functional. The center intake in the front bumper is larger and there's a thin mustache intake above it, and the corner intakes are slightly differently shaped. It also has a different diffuser with the aforementioned exhaust tips, which can either be had in bright stainless steel or a darker finish. Other than that, both two- and four-door versions of the Charger Sixpack look just like the Daytona.
The interior is exactly the same, too. You get a 10.3-inch gauge cluster (that can be optioned to a 16-incher) and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, available ambient lighting that wraps around the retro-styled door panels, and lots of standard safety systems and optional tech features. The new Charger is huge and has is a ton of interior space for both cargo and passengers, and the rear seats fold flat. There's no difference in passenger room and cargo dimensions between gas and EV Chargers, though the Daytona has a frunk you obviously don't get on the Sixpack. The optional panoramic sunroof doesn't reduce your headroom, either.
Coming later this year
Dodge says the two-door Charger Sixpack R/T will start at $51,990 including the $1,995 destination charge, but it won't reach dealerships until some point in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, order books for the $56,990 Sixpack Scat Pack coupe will open on August 13, with first deliveries in the second half of this year. The four-door versions cost an extra $2,000, and those also won't reach dealers the first half of 2026.
That's honestly not a huge cost savings compared to the electric Charger Daytona. The 2025 Charger Daytona R/T costs $61,590 while the Daytona Scat Pack starts at $75,980, but Dodge has been putting a lot of cash on the hood and offering super cheap leases to move units. For the 2026 model year the Scat Pack will be the only available Charger EV trim, and its price has been slashed to $61,990. We're still waiting on the alleged SRT Banshee model that should be the first Charger EV to use an 800-volt architecture and offer Hellcat-besting power and performance.
The gas-powered Charger will be produced alongside the EVs in Windsor, Canada, but Dodge's press release makes no mention of its Canadian origin. I wonder why!