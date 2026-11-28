Fender mirrors have been a staple of JDM cars, adorning legends like the Toyota 2000GT and Mazda Cosmo. So when Zagato designed the AZ1 for Nissan, it set itself a goal — keep the fender mirrors, but make them appear as if they were integrated into the body.

One glance at the nose says it all: the Stelvio AZ1 has one of the most awkwardly sculpted hoods in automotive history. And, yeah, Zagato's master craftsmen actually molded that piece out of fiberglass, while shaping the rest of the body from hand-beaten aluminum. Still, the design simply doesn't catch the eye. The fascia doesn't help matters much, with the upper grille and hood creases making the front end even more convoluted. The awkward side proportions, massive rear end, and covered wheels with only one air inlet each add to the Stelvio AZ1's uncomfortable looks.

The interesting fact is that the Stelvio AZ1 is based on the Nissan Leopard, which looks classier and more elegant. It came from Japan's bubble era, when Nissan had so much money to burn it bought a controlling stake in Zagato. The Stelvio AZ1 carried the early 300ZX's 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine, tuned by Nissan's performance arm (Autech) to 280 horsepower. Unfortunately, it was only offered with a four-speed auto, so it was more of a luxury cruiser than an engaging sports car.

The real kicker? Nissan and Zagato charged roughly $160,000 for the JDM-only Stelvio AZ1 — enough money to buy two Honda NSXs at the time. So, although a 203-unit run was planned, production stopped at only 104 units. Seems like 1990s wealthy buyers did have some taste in cars.