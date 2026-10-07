These Are Your Favorite Alfa Romeos

Earlier this week I asked our audience to tell me about their favorite Alfa Romeos, spurred on by me seeing a ton of great ones on a recent trip to Rome. I called out the Brera and 8C Competizione as my two favorites, and I'm glad a bunch of you agreed with me, but honestly there were so many cars I could've mentioned. That's what I have y'all for, I guess, as our readers came up with a wonderful list of their favorite Alfas.

People brought up gorgeous classics, renowned race cars, modern offerings, and even some of Alfa Romeo's more strange and obscure models. Some of our readers talked about Alfas they've personally owned, which I love hearing about. There were a lot of great answers, and I've only plucked out a handful of my favorite ones, so if your favorite didn't make this roundup, it may be down there in the comments. And if you've got an Alfa Romeo story that you haven't shared, please do!