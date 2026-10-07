These Are Your Favorite Alfa Romeos
Earlier this week I asked our audience to tell me about their favorite Alfa Romeos, spurred on by me seeing a ton of great ones on a recent trip to Rome. I called out the Brera and 8C Competizione as my two favorites, and I'm glad a bunch of you agreed with me, but honestly there were so many cars I could've mentioned. That's what I have y'all for, I guess, as our readers came up with a wonderful list of their favorite Alfas.
People brought up gorgeous classics, renowned race cars, modern offerings, and even some of Alfa Romeo's more strange and obscure models. Some of our readers talked about Alfas they've personally owned, which I love hearing about. There were a lot of great answers, and I've only plucked out a handful of my favorite ones, so if your favorite didn't make this roundup, it may be down there in the comments. And if you've got an Alfa Romeo story that you haven't shared, please do!
33 Stradale
Alfa Stradale 33, nothing come close to this car for beauty.
This is the correct answer
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi), G_Tee_Free
We could just end the list here.
Giulia TZ2
While, the 33S would also be my 1st choice, there is ONE Alfa that comes close for beauty: The Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
The obvious runner-up.
Spider
Back in middle school, my Dad bought a project car. A 1967 Alfa Romeo Spider. It was a pale yellow with a black top and interior.
He never got it to run, but I remember sitting in it and pretending I was blasting through curves. It was the fastest car in the world, as far as I was concerned.
That's my favorite Alfa.
Simply the most human, the most romantic car ever made. It'll break your heart, now and again, quite often as a matter of fact, but when everything clicks, it is the most beautiful experience.
As much as I like the modern Guila, the original 1600 Duetto Spider is IMO one of the most beautiful cars ever built.
With that said, I would never ever want to own an Alfa Romeo, but I would love to drive someone else's.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony, JBJB, ProjectNeo
A great answer. Lady Gaga owned one of these and got rid of it because it was apparently such a nightmare.
GT Junior
My favourite one? My '74 GT junior.
I also like the other 105 Bertones which is Alfa enthusiast speak / Alfa snob speak(depending on how you look at us) for the 60/70s GT, GTA, GTV coupes.
They were pretty advanced for the time with their twin cam engines, two double barrel carburettors, 5 speed manual, disc brakes all around. The prettiest might be the 1750 GTV with the twin headlights and nicest interior and the coolest the legendary stepnose 1600 GTA.
I also like their sister Giulia (of the 60s /70s), the Montreal, 33 Stradale, 4C and many more.
Submitted by: Erik
Every version of these are awesome.
Type 105 Giulia
As others have said, the original 33 Stradale, TZ1 and 2, and GTA are stunning but my favorite is the humble 105 Giulia sedan like the one in my garage. The heart of a sports car in a comfortable, practical, and attainable package. I've driven mine over 40K charmed miles in 13 years including some epic road trips like this conquering of Pikes Peak in 2021. Andiamo!
Submitted by: Green_Meanie
Case in point. Lovely!
'90s GTV/Spider
I love the Brera, I think it's the absolute best looking hatchback ever made. But my heart goes out to two others. The GTV/Spider 916 is such a unique car and even though it's FWD it's still got the busso engine and manual box, plus they're now importable to the US. And the current Giulia, my daily driver. It's got all you'd want without being all screen, looks amazing, and has enough Alfa driving DNA still in it that gives you the same feeling today as if you picked a new Giulia in the 70s over a BMW 2002.
Man I love the Brera. It's my favorite sports car design archetype: taut dimensions, short overhangs, and a roof that's more notchback than fastback.
Which is why I also love the type 916 GTV/Spider. I didn't care much for Alfas until later in life but I've come to think this car has a nearly perfect design. The front end is just a little busy, but I dig it anyway. Every other line, shape, and proportion is just right. That massive cut line from the front wheel arch to the D-pillar is so dramatic and I just LOVE it. It makes the car look like a little spaceship with a canopy roof that lifts off for entry/exit.
Submitted by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero, HakosukaDreaming
I adore those GTVs.
4C
It's the Alfa Romeo 4C for me. Mainly because I think it is one stunning looking car, especially in that dripping wet looking red paint Alfa uses.
It isn't the best Alfa Romeo by a long shot. It's cramped, and its impossible to keep dignity when getting in and out of it. It makes an Elise seem practical. The transmission sometimes loses its mind and gets clunky. But I'm not buying something rational. I'm buying something emotional. And this 4C has it in spades.
Submitted by: Xavier96
These aren't for me, but I get it.
TZ3
I know it's basically a reskinned Viper but.. TZ3 Stradale Zagato. Only thing I'm not a fan of is the wheels.
Take everything perfect about the Viper and put it in a gorgeous coach body with interior upgrades as well. And I am a BIG Viper fan, but the TZ3 is extremely cool to me.
Putting a sexy italian dress on the Viper is awesome actually, and between this and the 124 it suggests maybe Alfa should just become exclusively a badge engineering company for other people's sports cars.
Submitted by: Someone Else, cintocrunch1, Rayce Archer
These are so damn cool.
156
My first car was a 156 with the 2.5l V6. It was a company car that landed on me because the director who originally had it was sacked and it was cheaper to give the car to a junior employee than break the lease. Gasoline was paid by the company. How could I say no to that?
Good times. Then I got kids.
In a few years the kids will be leaving home and these can be bought with pocket money. It's a tempting equation.
156 because it's the only one I've owned so far... it wasn't the most reliable but it won't be my last!
Submitted by: Let me think about this, Austin Ivers
I love these, especially the GTA wagons.
MiTo
The Alfa Romeo MiTo. It just looks so cute with those round headlights and taillights.
Yeah, I was pondering moving to Italy during our summer vacation there and owning one as my daily...
I had wished Alfa Romeo gave us the MiTo as an entry level hot hatchback GTI competitor.
Submitted by Giantsgiants, Gee, Merrill Frank
Alfa Romeo considered bringing the MiTo to the U.S., it's a shame it didn't.
Disco Volante
Does the disco volante count? Because it's the disco volante
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
An excellent answer whether you're talking about the old one or the new one.
8C (the old ones)
1938 Alfa 8C 2900 Mille Miglia is maybe the classiest thing ever built on 4 wheels to me.
Submitted by: zfenderguy
There are no bad 8Cs.
6C
I love the GTA/GTVs of the 70s, there is something pure about their style and purpose, but the 1940s 6C series of cabriolets were striking on a different level. Pininfarina was coming into their own for design, and just look at the lines of the car. Alfa was competing in every race in F1, touring, and elsewhere at the time; they were arriving at their peak as a brand. This was a truly special car.
(Picture from the parking lot of a country club of a 1949 6C 2500 SS)
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Absolutely fabulous. There are no bad 6Cs either.
Montreal
Purely from a design perspective, the Montreal.
Submitted by: Frosteeman
The Montreal only gets better with age.
Giulietta Spider
IMO the Giulietta Spider 750 in white is the most beautiful thing ever put on four wheels
Submitted by: Chris Kungie
The dictionary definition of gorgeous.
Lots of them
Yes, the Alfa 8c and 4c are both beautiful but costly and a bit impractical. The family sedan of the 1960s, that Guilia, is one of my favorites. Still available for under and over 20,000 euros. The two Spyders, big and little brothers are standouts and then there's the beautiful "Graduate". I have owned the 164 which I loved when it was running well. Now I own a Giulietta, as I live in Italy and it's the biggest seller ever. A perfect design, four door hatch with a turbo that I bought new 7 years ago for 16,000 euros. The Stelvio, Tonale and Junior are nice SUVs, and I wouldn't kick any of bed, but not buying one. Oh yes, the GTV of the 70s is a beauty. But so costly now.
To many to list, Believe it or not The GT6 was a dream car of mine (nothing beats the sound of that V6!!) I do own one but hes been sitting a while, the Stradale 33 is sex on wheels, The 8c, the 4c, a 60`s GTV, the Montreal! I just cant decide!
Drove a 80's GTV6 in grad school then bought another in 2016 or so. Love the sound of the engine and the 50/50 handling. Drive semi legal speeds on the blue ridge parkway and other NC/SC mountain roads. Also 2019 Guilia Quad. People always want to race me though. Thought of putting profiles on my door of Mustangs that failed like a WWII fighter pilot
This is one of those questions with a different answer depending upon if I'm realistic (poor) or rich (dreaming).
The GTA/ GTV were at one point blue collar transportation. Still somewhat affordable, but climbing out of reach. Always loved the 2+2 sport coupe class.
Lottery winner here (I wish). It would have to be the 33 Stradale or 8C. Or to own a pure racer, the SE 048SP.
Submitted by: Doug, Budgy, Chris Miller, Frank C.
All good answers!