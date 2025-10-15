The Strange And Clever Lancia V4 Engine Design

V4 engines are few and far between(except in motorcycles). It's the reverse situation from 8-cylinder engines, where there are scores of V8s and a count-them-on-one-hand amount of flat-8s in automobiles. The Saab 96 was made with a V4, the same engine Ford of Germany used in its Taunus, and those were a good percentage of the V4s ever sold. There was also Ford of Britain's Essex V4, the Soviet ZAZ V4, and Ford's Mustang I concept with a V4 that revved to 7,500 rpm. Most manufacturers, if they make non-inline-fours, smash them into flat or boxer configurations. Possibly the most double-take-motivating V4s ever crafted were those produced by Italian automaker Lancia (pronounced LAHN-cha).

Let's start with a true great: the Fulvia V4. Not only does it send power to the front wheels, but it sits ahead of them, too. That's just the beginning of the brow-furrowing, mouth-gaping engineering, though. This iron-block, aluminum-everything-else V4 has a stupendously small 12.5-degree "vee" angle, even narrower than Volkswagen's 15-degree VR6. In contrast to VR6s (until the 24-valve ones, anyway), Fulvia V4s have two camshafts that act like a double overhead setup: one operates exhaust valves and the other handles intake valves, all in a single head casting. Strange, clever, and glorious.

In other weirdness, the Fulvia V4 sits a full 45 degrees tilted to the left. Unlike the Chrysler slant-6, which features a 30-degree tilt, the Fulvia V4 tilts backward just six degrees, and its intake manifold has a twist to keep the carburetors level. Lancia Fulvias turn up for sale online occasionally, but this unique little racer is not a super common sight in the U.S.