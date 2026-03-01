The Term 'Supercar' Existed Long Before The Miura

Hate to break it to you, but if you thought the Lamborghini Miura and its 345-horsepower V12 introduced the term "supercar" into the automotive dictionary, you're sorely mistaken. It seems hilarious by today's standards, but the first recorded account of the term "supercar" came in 1920, when a British newspaper used it to describe the might of the 6.7-liter Ensign 6, a high-performance motor car that had nearly 39 horsepower. Perhaps not as glamorous as we thought, but that's roughly twice the power of a 1915 Ford Model T.

Although "supercar" is used and abused in today's journalistic landscape, we can't help but wonder why the late L.J.K. Setright (from CAR Magazine) chose the '67 Miura as his preferred automobile to popularize the term. Was it just the looks, or did its engineering and sophistication play a part? There's no denying that the Miura brought along several chassis advancements, and it certainly was/is a looker. Performance was also a step above its rivals at the time. However, one might even argue that the 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO are equally deserving of the title.

This is perhaps a convenient segue into defining what a supercar is. We reckon a supercar is something that's fast, attractive, and not easily attainable. But then, does that make the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S or Ford Mustang GTD a supercar? Unfortunately, these days, the line between a sports car and supercar is as blurry as a fogged windshield, so we have to be a bit more nuanced than that.