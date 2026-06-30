12 Famous Car Designers Every Gearhead Should Know

To the purely pragmatic, a car is just a glorified appliance. A cold utility on four wheels that gets you from point A to point B. Well, if that's the case, have you ever fallen in love with a microwave? Us neither. Fact is, plenty of people buy cars because they stir the soul. Buying a car is often a positive thing in life — a new beginning.

Car companies already know this and weaponize design to draw you into their ecosystem. Every automaker goes a different direction; some shock you with catchy looks, other go the more subdued, timeless route.

At the heart of this are designers who turned mobility appliances into pure art on wheels. People who broke norms to advance automotive design and give us classics we still lust for. In this piece, we'll take a closer look at 12 famous car design visionaries that left a permanent mark in the automotive landscape. Enjoy!