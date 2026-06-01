These Are The Ugly Cars You're Willing To Defend

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Every one of us has our own individual contexts for attractive design language. While most of that is shaped by the desires and appreciations of society at large, at least some percentage of our taste is influenced by our own lived experiences with pattern recognition. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me the ugly cars they're willing to defend, and some of the answers were unexpected and maybe say something about the person who commented them. Perhaps if I'd paid better attention in my college psychology classes I'd understand it better, but alas, here we are. I like 996 headlights and the Ferrari Luce.

There are plenty of cars out there derided as "ugly" by people too entrenched in their own ideas to appreciate even a kernel of nuance. I don't think the Ferrari Mondial is a particularly beautiful design, for example, but that car has plenty of other redeeming qualities that I would defend its honor if called into battle to do so. I wanted to know which cars you were willing to defend, and your answers got really interesting.

So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you are surprised something didn't make the list, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!