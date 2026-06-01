These Are The Ugly Cars You're Willing To Defend
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Every one of us has our own individual contexts for attractive design language. While most of that is shaped by the desires and appreciations of society at large, at least some percentage of our taste is influenced by our own lived experiences with pattern recognition. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me the ugly cars they're willing to defend, and some of the answers were unexpected and maybe say something about the person who commented them. Perhaps if I'd paid better attention in my college psychology classes I'd understand it better, but alas, here we are. I like 996 headlights and the Ferrari Luce.
There are plenty of cars out there derided as "ugly" by people too entrenched in their own ideas to appreciate even a kernel of nuance. I don't think the Ferrari Mondial is a particularly beautiful design, for example, but that car has plenty of other redeeming qualities that I would defend its honor if called into battle to do so. I wanted to know which cars you were willing to defend, and your answers got really interesting.
So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you are surprised something didn't make the list, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!
Old Stuff
Porsche 914. I had one and loved it.
Suggested by grand dude
The 914 was way ahead of its time. I still think it might be the best enthusiast car built before 1990. It may not be classically gorgeous, but it's attractive in its own way, especially with the "GT" fender flares, as seen above.
The 3rd generation Dodge Charger (1971-1974). This Gen is generally considered to be much less attractive than the second Gen "General Lee" Charger, but I think its shark-like look is more mature and ahead of its time. Its the first car that piqued my interest in cars, especially when I saw the 140 mph speedometer. I thought that meant the car can actually reach 140! What can I say, I was a kid at the time.
Suggested by Walter Maslowski
I particularly like the rear quarter window treatment on these Chargers. I always thought they were pretty cool looking cars. And they'll take a big V8 just as well as anything else. Get to swapping!
The Lotus Europa gets hate for its breadvan tail end. I say only people behind it are complaining.
Suggested by Evildad
Europa is maybe the best Lotus of all time? It's impossible to know.
For all the old timers out there, I'm going to say that the whole Edsel controversy was wasted on a car that was a good car for its time. The current BMW "Big Nose" is uglier by far.
Suggested by Radar Lover Gone
I never made that connection, but you're probably right. Honestly, the big nose BMWs wouldn't be that bad if they were actually fun to drive.
AMC Eagle Wagon
The original crossover, the original allroad, I've never wanted to struggle to do 67 mph so badly
Suggested by denverdawg123
Yes, that's correct. You've seen the light.
I don't care what anyone says. I contend the Jaguar E-Type is a beautiful car.
Suggested by PHL
Wow, you're getting into some pretty unorthodox thinking. I guess I don't see it, but let your freak flag fly, pal!
The '80s Ferrari Mondial. People hate on it, with the usual complaint being that it looks "awkward" because of the length necessary to accommodate the back seat. To me it's low enough, and long enough, to just look cool.
Popup headlights, a modest amount of side strakes, and a low, almost horizontal hood. A perfect 80s wedge.
Suggested by Commentariat
That's correct.
Good Stuff
I'm fully expecting to be jailed for this hot take and potentially even forcefully relocated to the moon – but I'm gonna go with the 3rd Gen Ford Taurus. Yes, it's true, I would take a bullet for the magic jellybean. Love it or hate it, it was shaped like nothing else at the time. It was a bold gamble that had all ages openly opining, and (admittedly) it would swiftly cost Ford it's bestselling car status in America. But I loved it for the same reasons I love some recent Kia and Hyundai models. Not because they're conventionally pretty, but because I will always root for the manufacturer that's taking big, bold design swings. Even when they might strike out.
Suggested by See Dub
The oval Taurus was a massive seller and millions of people bought them. It may be looked down on today, but it was revolutionary car design when it launched. I applaud Ford for taking a chance on some weird stuff.
Fiat Multipla. Hear me out – a relative had one briefly and it was absolutely fantastic in terms of people moving (had two car seats at the time. Also, not as important on this side of the pond, but Fiat has always done a very good job in terms of maximizing internal space vis-a-vis external sizing, which is important when driving on relatively small city center streets.
Now, I am not arguing it was the best car for small alleys in downtown Rome (my Fiat 500 was for that) but it was certainly not half bad compared to some of the minivans and suvs that were appearing at the time.
Suggested by Pete
I know you're talking about the 1990s Multipla, but the Seicento Multipla of the 1960s is perhaps even weirder!
Citroen C4 Picasso.
My family was given one by the car rental company for a long road trip, and seated FIVE FULL SIZED ADULTS and luggage.
It may not be the prettiest thing, but it get's job done better than any crossover. I also like the front window is long enough to look straight up to the sky.
Suggested by SharpeOfThe95th
Americans will never understand the glorious concept of an MPV.
Mr-2 sypder. Not a looker but soo much fun to drive
Suggested by kizer
MR Spyder is an incredible little car. I love it so much. I don't think I'd even call it particularly ugly. Toyota was on one with the MR-S.
The E60 BMW 5 series. In fact I think it's one of the most beautiful sedans of the century, especially in pre-facelift sport configuration.
Suggested by Ed Glorious
Chris Bangle doesn't get the respect he deserves.
Weird Stuff
I will throw hands in defense of the Mitsuoka Orochi. it's always showing up in "ugliest cars of all time" lists and yeah it IS ugly, but y'know what else? it's more charming and characterful than most other cars released in the last 30 years. I want one sooooo bad.
Suggested by HakosukaDreaming
It looks so, uh, organic.
1st Gen Scion xB. Super easy to get in/out. Amazing rear legroom. Greenhouse windows. You can beat the honest ever living hell out of them.
Suggested by thrashboat
It's boxy, and it's good.
Honda Element. Yes, it was toaster with wheels and 99% plastic. A 2004 Element was the first car my wife and I bought as a couple. Perhaps it was the effect of absorbing all the out-gassing, but we both love/defend that fugly spawn of East Liberty, Ohio.
Suggested by Gerbs17
It's boxy, and it's good, and you can hose out the interior.
I like the fact that both the Prowler and PT Cruiser were actually built and sold to the public and the PT is actually very roomy and comfortable. Also kudos to Chevy SSR, i wish to get one with the 6.0 Manual one day
Suggested by fabey
Massive mainstream automotive companies used to take massive swings and I really miss that.
BMW Isetta
Suggested by Ken
The post-war austerity of Europe really sparked some incredible advances in small-car technology.