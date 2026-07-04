9 Vintage Vans That Secretly Want To Be Cartoon Stars

Modern vans and minivans are just too serious. Sure, they look modern and sleek — but half a century ago, vans looked like animated characters. They might not have been good-looking in the standard sense, but they had their own unique personalities. Some had a cute smile, and others looked like they are undergoing a hilarious existential crisis. Put them together and they could make up the cast of a cartoon — and there are a few models that would make for the perfect characters in such a show.

Honestly, I didn't even know some of these vans existed. I came across them when I showed my five-year daughter cute-looking cars (hopefully, she succeeds me one day) and these inevitably popped up. And whenever they appeared, they were accompanied by "aww, that's so cute" comments. So, as much as this list is mine, it's also hers.

But it's not just the whimsical looks. All these vans have unique, quirky traits that make them deserve a special place in automotive history. They also pioneered many concepts that are standard across the industry today. So, from fearless optimists to pouting pessimists, here are the vans that want to be cartoon stars. Who knows — maybe you'll also rate them among your favorite vans after reading this article.