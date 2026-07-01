At $7,000, Would Buying This 1976 Triumph TR7 Be A Victory?

When it debuted, many fans of the hairy-chested traditional British sports car didn't know what to make of Triumph's TR7. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Victory Edition might still elicit consternation, but we'll still have to determine if its price, at least, gets a pass.

At present, the Mustang has the dubious distinction of being the "last car standing" in Ford's U.S. lineup. Everything else the marque makes for sale here in the States is some sort of truck, van, or tall wagon. It's fitting that the Mustang continues to fly the flag for Ford as it's been an icon of the brand for decades. It even survived the ignominy of Mustang II in the '70s and the besmirching in song in the unwanted association with rap clown Vanilla Ice.

None of that mattered when it came to the 1999 Mustang GT convertible we looked at on Tuesday. Well-equipped, seemingly appropriately maintained, and in need of nothing, that Mustang still carried a banner of honor at its $5,900 asking price. You all acknowledged that in the comments, and with the 86% 'Nice Price' win, you awarded the car.